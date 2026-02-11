The new Public Television segment examines patient-centered care, surgical discipline, and ethical considerations within the modern field of aesthetic medicine.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Television audiences will soon have the opportunity to view an intimate and educational exploration of the aesthetic surgery industry in a new segment of "All Access with Andy Garcia." Filming at The Aesthetic Center for Plastic Surgery (ACPS) on February 14th, 2026, in Houston, TX, the segment spotlights a team of board-certified plastic surgeons and examines how informed choice, ethical decision-making, and surgical discipline shape patient outcomes. The program offers viewers a grounded look at elective surgery as a deeply personal decision rooted in safety, expertise, and empowerment.

The segment, titled Beyond the Mirror: The Power of Elective Surgery, centers on four board-certified female surgeons at ACPS who bring a distinctive perspective to aesthetic care. Through their collaborative approach, the surgeons highlight how empathy, education, and precision guide every patient interaction. By demystifying the surgical process and addressing common misconceptions, the program reframes aesthetic medicine as a thoughtful partnership between surgeon and patient rather than a pursuit of perfection.

"Elective surgery is never about chasing an ideal," said Dr. Kristi Hustak, board-certified plastic surgeon at The Aesthetic Center for Plastic Surgery. "It's about helping patients make informed decisions that align with who they are and how they want to feel in their own bodies. This segment reflects how we practice every day, with honesty, empathy, and an unwavering commitment to doing what is right for each patient."

The educational message of the segment highlights how aesthetic medicine functions as a blend of artistic vision and scientific rigor. Since 1996, the founders of ACPS have championed a model where surgeons collaborate to elevate the standard of care. This approach is demonstrated through the organization's commitment to ongoing research, which helps demystify the surgical process for the general public. The segment explores how advanced digital visualization and planning tools are currently being used to enhance the consultation experience, helping patients and surgeons align on goals that prioritize a natural and authentic look.

Beyond the technology, the segment emphasizes the human element of surgical care. It covers the establishment of a premier fellowship program that selects highly skilled surgeons for advanced training in aesthetic excellence. This focus on education ensures that the field continues to evolve responsibly, with a heavy emphasis on patient safety and ethical decision-making. Supporting information in the segment also highlights the leadership and mentorship of women in plastic surgery, showcasing how representation and accountability are shaping the future of the field. By removing common misconceptions and focusing on the discipline and empathy involved in the surgeon's work, the program provides a grounded perspective on the role of elective surgery in modern society. This segment serves as a resource for those seeking to understand the depth of commitment required to maintain a reputable and safe aesthetic practice in today's world.

About "All Access with Andy Garcia": The "All Access" program, hosted by actor Andy Garcia, is an educational documentary series that airs on Public Television stations throughout the United States. The series is committed to highlighting organizations and individuals who are making significant contributions to their respective fields. Through high-quality production and a focus on factual storytelling, the show provides viewers with a deeper understanding of the world around them. Visit allaccessptv.com for further details.

About The Aesthetic Center for Plastic Surgery The Aesthetic Center for Plastic Surgery (ACPS) is a premier destination for aesthetic enhancement, known for its world-class team of board-certified plastic surgeons. Since its founding nearly three decades ago, ACPS has been a pioneer in surgical innovation, establishing its own research foundation and a highly competitive fellowship program. The center is dedicated to providing natural-looking results through a combination of expertise, honesty, and compassionate care. To explore their comprehensive services and patient resources, visit mybeautifulbody.com.

