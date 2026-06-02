All Access hosted by Andy Garcia Explores Modern Financial Stewardship with Verus Financial Partners

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The production team behind "All Access" program hosted by Andy Garcia is set to document the principles of sustainable wealth management in an upcoming segment featuring Verus Financial Partners. The program, "Pathways to Prosperity," is scheduled for production later this year and will be distributed to Public Television stations nationwide. The segment provides a structured look at how individuals can move from financial uncertainty toward a state of prepared independence.

Verus Financial Partners

Filmed at the All Access studio in Boca Raton, Florida, on May 5th, 2026, the segment focuses on the practical application of financial knowledge in everyday life. It addresses the common obstacles to success, such as the impact of social media on long-term planning and the potential pitfalls of making emotional decisions during market volatility. By emphasizing a long-term perspective, the segment encourages viewers to look past daily headlines and focus on the decades long process of wealth building.

Key educational themes include the benefits of starting a savings program early and the power of compounding over time. However, the narrative also provides encouragement for those starting later in life, demonstrating that a disciplined approach can yield significant results regardless of the starting point. The program details the mechanics of various investment vehicles, explaining the difference between capital preservation for short-term needs and capital appreciation for long-term goals like education or retirement.

"We are honored to partner with the All Access hosted by Andy Garcia's team on this documentary which will help educate individuals on achieving financial success by sharing straight forward strategies that have made a big impact on our client's financial lives for over thirty years." – David A. Kozlowski, CFP®, EA, President of Verus Financial Partners

The segment further explores the concept of "enough", the point where financial resources meet personal goals, and what follows that achievement. It delves into the importance of maintaining proper insurance coverages, such as umbrella and disability insurance, to protect a family's progress against unforeseen life events. This holistic view of finance extends to generational planning, discussing how families can educate the next generation on the basics of money management to ensure a lasting legacy.

Through this educational segment, the series aims to provide viewers with a sense of agency over their financial lives. By simplifying complex topics and focusing on the core drivers of success; time, discipline, and knowledge, the program serves as a valuable resource for the Public Television audience. The collaboration with Verus Financial Partners brings decades of professional experience to the screen, offering a grounded and professional look at what it means to be a good steward of one's resources.

About "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia": "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" is an independent documentary series that airs on Public Television stations nationwide. The show is committed to delivering educational segments that are both engaging and intellectually stimulating, featuring stories of innovation and leadership across numerous industries. Through its unique storytelling format, the program provides viewers with a deeper understanding of the professional and social landscapes of the 21st century. Visit https://www.allaccessptv.com for more information.

About Verus Financial Partners: Verus Financial Partners is an independent, fee-only investment advisory firm that operates under a fiduciary standard, ensuring that client interests are always the top priority. Founded in 1992, the firm specializes in providing integrated financial and tax planning for retirees and those nearing retirement. With a team-based approach and a focus on personal relationships, Verus helps over a thousand individuals navigate life's financial transitions with confidence and integrity. For additional information, please visit https://www.verusfinancialpartners.com.

SOURCE All Access