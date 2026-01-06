"All Access with Andy Garcia" Features Treering in New Segment Regarding the Future of Personal History and Technology

The upcoming Public Television segment explores how Treering is utilizing artificial intelligence and on-demand logistics to redefine the creation of physical archives for schools and the travel sector.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An upcoming segment of "All Access with Andy Garcia" will feature Treering, a company headquartered in San Mateo, California, to explore the evolution of tangible keepsakes in an increasingly digital world. The production focuses on how advancements in software and logistics are revitalizing the way educational communities and global travelers document their unique histories. This informational program aims to provide Public Television viewers with a technical look at the shift away from high-volume, wasteful printing toward more sustainable, personalized manufacturing models.

"We use technology to help people preserve the memories that matter most," said Kevin Zerber, CEO of Treering. "Our mission has always been to get yearbooks into the hands of every student—by eliminating the financial barriers and administrative burdens that schools faced with traditional models. Now we're using that same print-on-demand approach, combined with AI, to help travelers transform thousands of digital photos into something tangible they'll actually treasure. It's about making personal history accessible to everyone."

The educational narrative centers on the transition from the traditional, rigid yearbook model to a flexible, user-driven experience. Historically, school communities faced significant financial risks and administrative burdens when producing annual records, often resulting in excess inventory and a lack of individual representation. The segment explains how the integration of a print-on-demand framework removes these barriers, allowing for a more inclusive environment where every student can participate. By utilizing direct-to-parent systems, schools are no longer required to manage complex financial logistics, shifting the focus back to the creative process of community building.

Beyond the classroom, the program examines how these same technological principles are being applied to the travel industry. As digital photography continues to grow, many travelers find their images remaining trapped on devices rather than being curated into physical mementos. The segment details the role of "memory-as-a-service" platforms that utilize artificial intelligence to help users organize vast digital libraries into meaningful print formats. This expansion illustrates a broader trend in visual storytelling, where machine learning assists in the curation of experiences, making the preservation of life's milestones more accessible to a wider demographic. Viewers will learn about the environmental benefits of this targeted printing approach, which significantly reduces the carbon footprint associated with mass-market publishing. By aligning modern technology with the human desire for connection, the project demonstrates how industries are adapting to meet the expectations of a contemporary audience while maintaining the integrity of shared experiences.

About "All Access with Andy Garcia": "All Access with Andy Garcia" is a high-quality short-form documentary program hosted by the acclaimed Andy Garcia. The show operates with a mission to provide educational content that informs and inspires Public Television audiences across the United States. By highlighting innovators, industry leaders, and social pioneers, the program fosters a deeper understanding of the world's most pressing topics and advancements. For more information regarding the series and its distribution, please visit www.allaccessptv.com.

About Treering: Treering is a technology-driven company dedicated to modernizing the way schools and travelers preserve their most important memories. By leveraging a zero-waste, print-on-demand model and AI-powered design tools, Treering provides a personalized and efficient platform for creating high-quality keepsakes. Based in San Mateo, California, the organization focuses on inclusivity, sustainability, and the power of personal storytelling. To learn more about their innovative approach to memory preservation, visit www.treering.com.

