All-Care Physical Therapy Partners with the Ivy Rehab Network

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy ("Ivy"), a national leader in outpatient musculoskeletal rehabilitative services, is proud to announce that All-Care Physical Therapy ("All-Care") has joined its network of physical and occupational therapy practices. This exciting union brings Ivy's total number of facilities to over 220, with All-Care's 13 clinics further strengthening Ivy's market leading footprint across the state of New Jersey.

"Each new partner that joins the Ivy Rehab Network helps us to grow stronger and increases the ability for patients to have convenient access to the highest quality of therapy services in their local communities," said Jeremy VanDevender, Ivy's Chief Development Officer. "We are proud to have a local market leader like All-Care join our network. The team and leadership at All-Care are a truly special group who have created an incredibly strong brand in Monmouth and Ocean counties in New Jersey. Together as partners, we are looking forward to further expanding our services in Southeastern New Jersey."

Founded in 2005, All-Care specializes in providing optimal pain-free treatments by stressing hands-on manual therapy. All-Care's team of dedicated and compassionate therapists have been serving their communities in central and southern New Jersey for fifteen years and are happy to bring their expertise to the Ivy Rehab Network. All-Care was represented in the transaction by John Hogan of Saxton and Stump, located in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

"We are very proud to announce that we have joined the Ivy Rehab Network," said Michael Yorke, President and Founder of All-Care Physical Therapy. "This is an exciting next step for us, and we know that being partnered with Ivy will open up wonderful opportunities for our entire team, while we continue to deliver the exceptional patient care and services that have become synonymous with the All-Care name. We are looking forward to a great partnership with Ivy Rehab as we work together to revolutionize the fields of physical and occupational therapy!"

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy and ABA clinics located throughout the Northeast, Midwest, and Southeast regions of the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network consists of multiple brands all dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace their mission, vision and values as well as a culture of being "All About the People."

