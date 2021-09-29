All-Clad Metalcrafters Pledges $50,000 To Breast Cancer Research Foundation Ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

PARISIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, All-Clad Metalcrafters, the premium cookware brand for both professional chefs and passionate home cooks alike, pledge a $50,000 minimum donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

For the month of October, All-Clad will feature several BCRF initiatives across All-Clad.com, including limited-edition products to fund the organization's research, curated recipes from BCRF nutritionists, breast cancer prevention tips and more.

The sale of All-Clad's limited-edition products will support BCRF, ensuring a cause that affects many people continues to receive the vital funding they need to continue their pursuit of a cure. The products launching in October include:

Stainless Steel 3 Quart (QT) Steamer Insert – Compatible with D3, D5 and Copper Core 3 QT. and 4 QT. sauce pans, casseroles and soup pots, the 3 QT. Steamer features the BCRF logo in support of their research, and 100% of the purchase price for each unit sold on All-Clad.com will go to the organization.

– Compatible with D3, D5 and Copper Core 3 QT. and 4 QT. sauce pans, casseroles and soup pots, the 3 QT. Steamer features the BCRF logo in support of their research, and 100% of the purchase price for each unit sold on All-Clad.com will go to the organization. D3® Stainless 11" French Skillet & Towel Set – Available exclusively in-store and online at Macy's, All-Clad introduces the 11" French Skillet & Towel Set, which both feature the BCRF logo. For each set sold, $20 will go toward research funding.

– Available exclusively in-store and online at Macy's, All-Clad introduces the 11" French Skillet & Towel Set, which both feature the BCRF logo. For each set sold, will go toward research funding. FUSIONTEC Rose Quartz – For every piece of the FUSIONTEC Rose Quartz collection purchased on All-Clad.com, $20 will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, up to $30,000 , will be donated to fund up to 600 hours of research.

"We partnered with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation because we know healthy cooking plays such an important role when trying to reduce cancer risk, but there are still so many unknown factors still needing to be uncovered," said Shivanthi Vannan, VP Marketing, at Groupe SEB. "Through our partnership, we hope to raise awareness and educate our consumers about a cause that impacts so many people, as well as support the valuable research that BCRF undertakes in search of a cure."

In addition to the limited-edition products, All-Clad.com consumers can also add a donation to their cart in one-, five-, and ten-dollar increments. For every $50 donation, one hour of research is funded through BCRF.

The partnership with BCRF begins October 1, 2021 and will run through the month of October. To learn more and make a donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, visit all-clad.com/bcrf, and follow @allclad on Instagram to stay up to date on the latest news.

About All-Clad

Rooted in metallurgy and a passion for cooking, All-Clad became an early innovator of professional quality cookware over 50 years ago. Maintaining its legacy of exceptional quality, durability and performance, All-Clad continues to innovate cookware, bakeware, electrics and kitchen tools from its home near Pittsburgh and around the world to be treasure by passionate cooks and decorated chefs alike.

All-Clad is part of the Groupe SEB family of brands. For more information, please visit www.all-clad.com .

About the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. We invest in the best minds in science—from those investigating prevention to metastasis—and foster cross-disciplinary collaboration. Our approach accelerates the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need. We can't stop now. Join us in fueling the world's most promising research. With you, we will be the end of breast cancer. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org.

