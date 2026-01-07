All County Property Management Announces Opening of Smithfield, North Carolina Office Serving the Clayton Market

SMITHFIELD, N.C., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- All County Property Management Franchise Corp. today announced the opening of a new All County Property Management office in Smithfield, North Carolina, expanding service coverage throughout the Clayton-area rental market and surrounding communities in the Triangle region.

The new office is owned and operated by Vanessa Flores Watson, owner of All County Priority Property Management. While the office is physically located in Smithfield, the company is focused on serving residential property owners and investors throughout Clayton, Knightdale, Garner, Smithfield, Wendell, and Selma.

"We are excited to welcome Vanessa Flores Watson as a franchise owner and to expand All County's footprint in North Carolina," said Scott McPherson, President of All County Property Management Franchise Corp. "Opening a Smithfield-based office that serves the Clayton market allows All County to meet growing demand while maintaining strong local market coverage."

Serving the Clayton and Surrounding Markets

Clayton and nearby communities continue to experience strong population and housing growth, increasing the need for professional property management services. The new All County office provides full-service residential property management, including tenant placement, rent collection, maintenance coordination, inspections, and compliance-focused oversight.

"Opening our Smithfield office allows us to better support property owners throughout the Clayton area and surrounding markets," said Vanessa Flores Watson, Owner of All County Priority Property Management. "We're proud to bring professional, reliable property management services backed by the All County brand to this growing region."

For more information about All County Priority Property Management serving the Clayton market, visit https://www.allcountypriority.com.

About All County Property Management Franchise Corp.

All County Property Management Franchise Corp. is a national property management franchise organization providing professional residential property management services across the United States. The company supports local franchise owners with proven systems, technology, and operational expertise designed to deliver consistent results for property owners.

