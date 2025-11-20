All County Property Management Solidifies Franchise FastLane Partnership to Strengthen Its Franchise Network

Seasoned Franchisor Leverages CarPool Program to Enhance Structure, Gain Insights, and Accelerate Nationwide Growth

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the U.S. property management industry valued at more than $134 billion amid rising rent prices and a growing number of Americans choosing to rent, All County® Property Management is partnering with Franchise FastLane to latch onto that momentum and expand its national footprint. As a trusted name in residential property management for over three decades, All County has joined Franchise FastLane's CarPool program to strengthen structure, gain insights, and accelerate strategic growth.

Founded in 1990 by Sandy Ferrera, All County began as a solution for Ferrera to balance her real estate career with family life. As a single mom working long hours as a realtor, she saw a need for more professional and consistent property management services, recognizing that the industry often overlooked the importance of strong, personal relationships with both property owners and tenants.

Ferrera initially built All County to service around 500 properties, later tripling that number to 1,500 after Scott McPherson, now her husband and co-owner, joined the business in 2002. Together, they've expanded the brand's systems and operations to support over 30,000 properties and more than 90 franchise locations, all while maintaining its commitment to care, transparency, and long-term success for both property owners and franchise partners.

"Prior to All County, I worked as a single mom and a realtor with a schedule that made it difficult to have a life," said Sandy Ferrera. "What started as a way to pursue my passion for real estate while caring for my children has grown into a business that fills a major gap in the industry. We believe in the power of relationships, not transactions, and that's something I truly believe sets us apart."

With the goal of scaling rapidly and sustainably beyond its existing territories, All County joined the CarPool program in August 2025. Through this partnership, CarPool provides All County with the tools, coaching, and fresh insights needed to refine its development processes, while allowing them to focus on building and maintaining strong relationships with both current and prospective franchisees.

"We're excited to be partnering with CarPool at such a crucial stage of growth for our brand," said Scott McPherson. "Since joining CarPool, they've given us a clear path forward to scale responsibly, along with the structure and insights to explore new ways of running our operations – all with the goal of bringing more people into our All County family."

Through the CarPool program, All County aims to expand its footprint across all 50 states, while continuing to prioritize franchisee success and meeting the evolving needs of property managers.

"All County is a highly respected brand in the industry, and we're thrilled to welcome them to our CarPool program," said Tim Koch, President & COO of Franchise FastLane. "Sandy, Scott, and their team have built a strong, relationship-driven brand over the past three decades. While All County is already operating in more than two dozen states, the tools, insights, and support provided through CarPool will help take the brand to the next level."

Franchise FastLane launched CarPool in 2023 to provide franchise development coaching and administrative services for emerging and established brands seeking to perfect their operations and plug into Franchise FastLane's proven discovery process, which has awarded more than 9,600 territories in nine years. Franchisors in the CarPool program keep sales development in-house while receiving coaching and support that includes organic lead qualification, territory checks, call scheduling, validation and leadership call reminders. In addition, brands receive guidance on consultant network contracts, assistance with compliance issues and up-to-date territory mapping.

All partners also have access to Franchise FastLane's exclusive MasterMind program, where brands can meet with other FastLane and CarPool Founders and connect regularly to share insights, explore innovative ideas, and strengthen their systems. These sessions foster open discussion to help leaders refine franchisee support, address challenges, and identify growth opportunities. The collaborative environment encourages both professional and personal development.

To find additional information about Franchise FastLane's CarPool Program, please visit https://www.franchisefastlane.com/carpool.

About Franchise FastLane:

Franchise FastLane is a leading franchise development company trusted by emerging brands across the country. Since launching in 2017, it has helped award more than 9,600 franchise units and placed over 3,600 entrepreneurs into ownership, changing lives and communities along the way. Since launching, Franchise FastLane currently partners with approximately two dozen franchisors in its full-service FastLane program and works with another 14 brands via its CarPool program.

About CarPool:

CarPool is FastLane's coaching and administrative support service designed for brands that want to control their own development speed and pace in-house. Partners in the CarPool program can utilize FastLane's proven process and technology to develop the right way, right away.

About All County:

All County Franchise is a premier real estate management company, specializing in residential property management. With 30 years of experience in the property management industry, they provide services to property owners by maintaining locations, communicating openly with tenants, and taking on the daily responsibilities of ownership. All County provides franchisees with the opportunity to work under the reputation of a well-established firm, and gain the confidence and ability to own a business that is prepared for success. For more about franchising opportunities with All County, visit https://www.allcountyfranchise.com/.

