Millie's Homemade Ice Cream Partners with Franchise FastLane to Accelerate National Growth

Beloved Pittsburgh Brand Joins CarPool Program to Bring Its Hometown Flavors and Community-First Culture to New Markets

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fueled by a passion for community and chef-inspired ice cream, Millie's Homemade Ice Cream has partnered with Franchise FastLane to "put our dream in everyone's hometown" through franchising. Based in Pittsburgh and celebrated for its joyful, welcoming, and old-school ice cream shop feel, Millie's has joined Franchise FastLane's CarPool program, which equips emerging brands with the tools, coaching, and momentum needed to scale responsibly.

Husband-and-wife duo Chad and Lauren Townsend founded Millie's in 2016 after blending their shared passions for food, community, and entrepreneurship. Lauren, who previously worked in mergers and acquisitions, found herself inspired to build something of her own. Chad, a chef who worked in Pittsburgh's top restaurants and a Michelin-starred kitchen in France, shared that dream.

"Millie's started on a whim after Chad and I splurged on an expensive ice cream maker," said Lauren. "We never imagined that making ice cream in our kitchen and the back of a friend's restaurant would grow into something so much bigger. We truly believe in the power of ice cream to bring people together, and we want to spread that joy to as many communities as possible."

Millie's Franchising Journey

The decision to begin franchising in 2021 was a natural evolution of its Millie's organic growth.

how they could bring Millie's to their own hometowns – and some of those customers have since become franchisees. As of October 2025, the beloved scoop shop has grown to 20 locations across Pennsylvania and Florida, including brick-and-mortar shops, food trucks, and specialty venues.

"We've spent years perfecting our distribution and manufacturing, but CarPool is the missing link as we expand beyond Pennsylvania," said Chad. "The CarPool team brings the professionalism, strategy, and structure we need to grow - all while preserving the authenticity and sense of community that makes Millie's so special."

Through the CarPool program, Millie's is working hand-in-hand with Franchise FastLane to find franchise partners who share their love of hospitality, community connection, and bringing local flavors to life.

"Millie's is exactly the kind of brand that makes franchising exciting and meaningful," said Tim Koch, President & COO of Franchise FastLane. "Chad and Lauren built a business rooted in passion, quality, and community. With the infrastructure they've developed over nearly a decade and the heart they bring to everything they do, we're confident Millie's will make a lasting impression as they expand nationwide."

Franchise FastLane launched CarPool in 2023 to provide franchise development coaching and administrative services for emerging and established brands seeking to perfect their processes and plug into Franchise FastLane's proven systems. Franchisors in the CarPool program keep sales development in-house while receiving coaching and support that includes organic lead qualification, territory checks, call scheduling, validation and leadership call reminders. In addition, brands receive guidance on consultant network contracts, assistance with compliance issues and up-to-date territory mapping.

All partners also have access to Franchise Fastlane's exclusive MasterMind program, where brands can meet with other FastLane Founders and connect regularly to share insights, explore innovative ideas, and strengthen their systems. These sessions foster open discussion to help leaders refine franchisee support, address challenges, and identify growth opportunities. The collaborative environment encourages both professional and personal development.

To find additional information about Franchise FastLane's CarPool Program, please visit https://www.franchisefastlane.com/carpool .

About Franchise FastLane:

Franchise FastLane is a leading franchise development company trusted by emerging brands across the country. Since launching in 2017, it has helped award more than 9,000 franchise units and placed over 3,600 entrepreneurs into ownership, changing lives and communities along the way. Since launching, Franchise FastLane currently partners with approximately two dozen franchisors in its full-service FastLane program and works with another 14 brands via its CarPool program.

About CarPool:

CarPool is FastLane's coaching and administrative support service designed for brands that want to control their own development speed and pace in-house. Partners in the CarPool program can utilize FastLane's proven process and technology to develop the right way, right away.

Millie's® Homemade Ice Cream

Millie's Homemade Ice Cream was founded by husband and wife team Chad and Lauren Townsend in 2014 when Chad - after spending over a decade honing his skills as a chef around Pittsburgh and abroad - decided to fill what he saw as a gaping hole in Pittsburgh's food scene: a shop offering real, homemade ice creams, made with thoughtfully sourced ingredients and served up in a warm & friendly way. Thus, Millie's was born in the Townsends' home and has since grown from a small kitchen-counter operation to now include a factory in Homestead, PA, as well as several scoop shop locations and ice cream trucks on the East Coast, many owned and operated by franchise partners. We believe authenticity is key to our success, and this authenticity must not only completely encompass our product, but reach beyond it. By upholding our relationships as the keystone of everything that we do - from sourcing heritage breed dairy, to finding local purveyors of sustainably sourced ingredients, to collaborating with like-minded regional organizations, to seeking out and supporting artisanal vendors and partners, to paying all of our associates a competitive living wage – Millie's strives to craft every scoop and every moment to make your day.

