All Dreams in One Dreame at CES 2026: Dreame Technology Unveils X60 Ultra Series Alongside Industry-First Innovations to Redefine Smart Cleaning

The lineup brings more smart cleaning capabilities than ever before, with the X60 Max Ultra Complete and X60 Ultra, the industry's thinnest robot vacuums, alongside groundbreaking innovations, including the Cyber X stair-climbing concept that showcases the future of autonomous home cleaning

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology , a leader in smart home cleaning innovation, today unveiled its next-generation of robot vacuum products at CES 2026, headlined by the groundbreaking X60 Max Ultra Complete and X60 Ultra, the industry's thinnest robot vacuums at just 7.95cm (3.13in). Demonstrating Dreame's commitment to creating genuine breakthroughs, the super-thin, super-smart lineup includes autonomous tool-utility technology, multi-mop switching systems, and advanced AI navigation that together create a complete smart home cleaning ecosystem.

Dreame Technology X60 Max Ultra Complete

"Our CES 2026 smart cleaning and robot vacuum products showcase genuine industry breakthroughs," said Ana Wang, General Manager of Dreame Technology North America. "The X60 Max Ultra series' incredibly thin profile finally solves the low-furniture challenge, while the Cyber10 Ultra's robotic arm brings human-like problem-solving to autonomous cleaning. These and other innovations truly embody our 'All Dreams in One Dreame' vision by creating a comprehensive ecosystem that simplifies life and frees people to focus on what matters most to them."

Redefining Robot Vacuum Innovation

Spanning everything from premium flagship models to accessible entry points, Dreame's products address distinct consumer needs while sharing the company's philosophy that industry-leading smart recognition and technology equals flawless cleaning.

Dreame's 2026 Flagship Robot Vacuum: The X60 Max Ultra Complete

The X60 Max Ultra Complete solves one of the category's most persistent limitations: accessing spaces under low furniture. At just 7.95cm (3.13in) tall, the X60 Max Ultra Complete navigates under beds, sofas, and cabinets that traditional robot vacuums simply cannot reach. The AI-Enhanced OmniSight™ System features dual 120° cameras that deliver 200% faster navigation with 0.1-second obstacle response, while VersaLift Navigation automatically retracts the sensor in low-clearance areas and activates LED-illuminated cameras for comprehensive coverage.

Proactive Illumination Dirt Detection uses infrared-enhanced sensors to identify pet hair, light-colored liquids, and fine particles in real-time, automatically adjusting cleaning modes. The upgraded ProLeap™ System crosses obstacles up to 8.8cm (3.47in) high, while 35,000Pa Vormax™ suction and the HyperStream™ Detangling DuoBrush 2.0 deliver flagship performance in the industry's thinnest package.

For pet owners, the Pet Care 4.0 system includes the industry-first dual-solution compartment stores separate floor cleaning and pet odor elimination solutions. The 100°C ThermoHub™ mop self-cleaning system delivers hot water sanitation with dual omni-scrub mopping at 230RPM.

The X60 Max Ultra Complete will cost $1,699.99 at launch, with a two preorder periods on the Dreame Store starting January 6, offering $340 in savings: the first pre-sale (January 6-25) features a 1-year bundle including 2 cleaning kits, 3 solution bottles, and extended warranty, while the second pre-sale (January 26-February 9) offers a 6-month bundle with 1 kit and 1 solution bottle, both priced at $1,359.99 before transitioning to a direct $300 discount at official launch on February 10.

The Dreame X60 Max Ultra Complete and X60 Ultra will both be available for preorder on the Dreame Store starting January 6, with the X60 Max Ulra Complete officially going on sale on February 10 and the X60 Ultra coming soon after.

Key features:

Industry's thinnest design at 7.95cm (3.13in) with retractable DToF sensor

AI-Enhanced OmniSight™ System with 200% faster navigation and 0.1s response

Upgraded ProLeap™ System crosses obstacles up to 8.8cm (3.47in)

35kPa for Pressure‑Seal Carpet Cleaning, 1.4x Higher Carpet Dust Pickup

Industry-first dual-solution compartment for floor cleaning and pet odor elimination

Other Breakthrough Smart Cleaning Technology

Cyber10 Ultra — Features autonomous tool-utility technology with a multi-joint robotic arm that picks up objects up to 500g (1.1 lbs.) and autonomously swaps specialized tools for different cleaning tasks.

— Features autonomous tool-utility technology with a multi-joint robotic arm that picks up objects up to 500g (1.1 lbs.) and autonomously swaps specialized tools for different cleaning tasks. Cyber X — Concept showcase featuring Bionic QuadTrack™ stair-climbing chassis that transports robot vacuums up and down stairs, climbing steps up to 25cm (9.84in) high.

— Concept showcase featuring Bionic QuadTrack™ stair-climbing chassis that transports robot vacuums up and down stairs, climbing steps up to 25cm (9.84in) high. Matrix 10 Ultra — Multi-mop switching technology with three mop pad types that automatically change by room: thermal pads for living rooms, nylon bristle pads for kitchens, and sponge pads for bathrooms.

— Multi-mop switching technology with three mop pad types that automatically change by room: thermal pads for living rooms, nylon bristle pads for kitchens, and sponge pads for bathrooms. L40 Ultra Gen 2 — Delivers 25,000Pa Vormax™ suction with Dual Flex Arm technology to reach tight spaces, AceClean™ DryBoard for cleaner mopping, 0.41-inch mop lifting for carpets, and convenient app and voice control.

Availability and pricing details for these products will be announced at the Dream launch event on January 6, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Booth #17726 in the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).

Attendees at CES 2026 can experience Dreame's complete lineup of robot vacuum innovations at the following locations:

Booth #17726, LVCC, Central Hall

Booth # 52323, Venetian Expo, Halls A-D — Smart Home

Hands-on demonstrations will be available, and team members will be on hand to answer questions.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company focused on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and Twitter . For more information, please visit https://www.dreametech.com/ .

