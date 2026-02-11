Now Available: Dreame Technology's Ultra-Slim X60 Max Ultra Complete Delivers Breakthrough Cleaning Power and Versatility

The company's flagship robot vacuum solves the low-furniture challenge with AI-enhanced navigation, 35,000Pa suction, and autonomous cleaning intelligence

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a leader in smart home innovation, today announced the general availability of the X60 Max Ultra Complete , the company's thinnest robot vacuum at just 7.95cm (3.13in). First unveiled at CES 2026, the flagship model addresses one of smart home cleaning's most persistent challenges: accessing the hard-to-reach spaces under low furniture where dust, pet hair, and debris accumulate.

"For years, robot vacuums have left massive blind spots under furniture where dust and pet hair accumulate, but that's all changed with the X60 Max Ultra Complete," said Ana Wang, CEO of Dreame Technology North America. "It doesn't just clean your floors and areas you see, but everywhere dirt and dust exist, combining breakthrough engineering with AI-powered intelligence and industry-leading suction power to make truly autonomous cleaning possible."

Breaking Through the Low-Furniture Barrier

The X60 Max Ultra Complete's ultra-thin profile enables it to navigate under beds, sofas, and cabinets that traditional robot vacuums simply cannot reach. The VersaLift Navigation system automatically retracts the sensor in low-clearance areas and activates LED-illuminated cameras for comprehensive coverage, ensuring no space goes uncleaned.

Advanced AI Vision and Navigation

At the core of the X60 Max Ultra Complete's intelligence is the AI-Enhanced OmniSight™ System, featuring dual 120° cameras that deliver 200% faster navigation with 0.1-second obstacle response times. This advanced vision system enables the robot to navigate complex home environments with precision while avoiding obstacles in real-time.

The Proactive Illumination Dirt Detection technology utilizes infrared-enhanced sensors to automatically identify pet hair, light-colored liquids, and fine particles, adjusting cleaning modes in real-time to ensure thorough results.

Flagship-Level Cleaning Power

Despite its slim profile, the X60 Max Ultra Complete delivers some of the best cleaning performance on the market:

35,000Pa Vormax™ Suction : Industry-leading suction power removes embedded dirt and debris from all floor types

: Industry-leading suction power removes embedded dirt and debris from all floor types Upgraded ProLeap™ System : Crosses obstacles up to 8.8cm (3.47in) high, navigating thresholds and transitions with ease

: Crosses obstacles up to 8.8cm (3.47in) high, navigating thresholds and transitions with ease HyperStream™ Detangling DuoBrush 2.0 : Advanced brush system prevents tangles while maintaining powerful pickup

: Advanced brush system prevents tangles while maintaining powerful pickup 100°C (212°F) ThermoHub™ Mop Self-Cleaning: Hot water sanitation system with dual omni-scrub mopping at 230RPM ensures hygienically clean mops

Purpose-Built for Pet Owners

The Pet Care 4.0 system includes an industry-first dual-solution compartment that stores separate solutions for floor cleaning and pet odor elimination, addressing the specific needs of households with pets. Combined with the powerful suction and advanced dirt detection, the X60 Max Ultra Complete tackles pet hair and odors with unprecedented effectiveness.

Pricing and Availability

The Dreame X60 Max Ultra Complete is now available for $1,699.99 through the Dreame Store and Amazon . For more information about the X60 Max Ultra Complete and Dreame Technology's complete lineup of smart home cleaning solutions, visit https://www.dreametech.com/ .

