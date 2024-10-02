All-electric 'Nest House' Hits the Market for $5 Million

Architectural Abode Offers Rare Opportunity in the Berkeley Hills

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nest House, designed by accomplished female architect-duo Artifact Collaborative, has hit the market for $5 million in the Berkeley Hills. The all-electric home is the latest architectural gem from the duo who have been nominated for awards by AIA East Bay in 2021 for their projects Plus House and Wave House. The new construction home, located at 1158 Cragmont Avenue, is a flexible, family-friendly abode that has been meticulously designed and built down to its last gorgeous detail. The home is listed with Scott Leverette of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.

The Nest House, 1158 Cragmont Avenue, Berkeley, listed for $5 million.

Nest House, named for its floating wing connected to the house by a glass bridge, is both beautiful in form and robust in construction detailing. Conceived with sustainability in mind, the all-electric home started with a passive solar thermal design and siting to emphasize the connection to the land. Featuring five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, this 3,583 square foot home includes a green roof, heat pump for heating and cooling, solar PV system, 240V EV car charger location, pre-plumbed for a whole home back-up battery, and a vehicle to home battery system. Constructed with the most meticulous design tolerances, Nest House has also been built to last from the ground up. Incorporating the latest seismic design, robust piers, and slab-on-grade foundation, steel moment frames, and fire-hardened construction with a fire sprinkler system.

"Nest House is new school luxury implementing modernist design principles with a beautiful nod to the local midcentury designers that changed home styles globally," says Leverette. The rare home offers one-of-a-kind modern and sustainable living unlike new construction seen in the area, as well as offering a convenient and inspiring location, situated just above Codornices Park and close to the Gourmet Gulch in North Berkeley. The spectacular views of San Francisco and the Bay are enjoyed while still being nestled amongst the redwood trees on a quiet street¾ plus a large flat lower yard, a rarity in the Berkeley Hills.

