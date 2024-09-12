All Energy Solar Achieves Gold as Minnesota's Best Solar Provider

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Top local solar installer All Energy Solar has once again been voted among the best in the solar energy industry. The company received a Gold award in the category of Solar Provider in the premier Readers' Choice Award program, Minnesota's Best.

The Star Tribune Readers' Choice Minnesota's Best program is an annual event that began in 2021 to honor businesses that make the state a great place to live and work. Organizations were nominated and evaluated by local residents who knew them best. This year, 725 businesses were recognized across various industries for their remarkable services. In total, more than 1 million votes were cast across the 375 categories . When the voting ended, All Energy Solar was awarded the Gold in the Solar Energy Provider category under the Home and Garden section. This makes it the company's third year of receiving the award overall.

All Energy Solar has been operating since 2009 , with headquarters in Minnesota for the majority of that time. They are among the longest-operating solar installers in the state, with over 250 employees in five other states, including Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The enduring trust they have built within the community and their commitment to clean energy are part of why residents voted for All Energy Solar as one of Minnesota's Best solar installers .

Ryan Buege, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at All Energy Solar reveled in this accomplishment, commenting, "It's an honor to be named the top provider for our category in Minnsota's Best. With dependability as our core value, we strive to be our neighborhood's experienced and reliable solar installers. We're thrilled to have the Twin Cities' support and vote of confidence."

The solar provider has also reached several milestones this year, including celebrating its 15th anniversary. What started as a dream on paper, driven by a passion for a sustainable energy future, has evolved into a reliable and dedicated organization comprised of solar experts. They have also successfully completed nearly 10,000 projects and have been voted a 2024 Top Solar Contractor.

With many accomplished milestones this year and more to come, there is a lot of excitement among the people at All Energy Solar , with Buege saying "We hope to continue empowering others with the benefits of solar energy for many years to come."

About All Energy Solar

All Energy Solar Inc. provides a full-service solar energy integration experience for residential, commercial, agricultural, and government customers. With industry-leading certifications and full electrical and building licenses, All Energy Solar installs quality solar power systems with excellent customer service throughout the experience and after installation. www.allenergysolar.com .

