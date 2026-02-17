All Energy Solar Awarded Platinum Top Honor in CommunityVotes Manchester 2025

Leading Solar Installer Recognized for Excellence and Community Trust in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- All Energy Solar , a leader in the renewable energy sector since 2009, has been awarded the prestigious Platinum Award by CommunityVotes Manchester NH 2025 . This top-tier recognition highlights the company's standing as one of New Hampshire's most trusted solar providers, as voted by the local community.

Established as one of the region's most experienced solar installers, All Energy Solar is backed by a team of over 230 professionals operating across six states, including Minnesota , Wisconsin , Iowa , Illinois , New Hampshire , and Massachusetts . This latest recognition reflects the significant trust and confidence the Manchester community has placed in the organization's commitment to clean energy.

CommunityVotes Manchester provides a platform for residents to celebrate exceptional businesses and services that improve daily life, including local eateries and realtors, as well as essential home services.

"We are incredibly grateful for this recognition and thankful to the Manchester community for choosing us as their solar installation provider," said Ryan Buege, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at All Energy Solar. "Your trust drives our work, and we are dedicated to helping people make a meaningful difference for the environment. All Energy Solar is committed to expanding access to dependable, solar-powered energy for everyone."

For more than 17 years, All Energy Solar has delivered smart energy solutions backed by deep industry expertise. The company has reached significant milestones in its mission to transition the region to clean energy, having completed over 11,700 solar installations for residential and commercial customers . To date, the team has successfully deployed roughly 336,000 solar panels, drastically reducing the carbon footprint of the communities they serve.

In addition to premier solar installations, the company provides comprehensive energy solutions, including battery storage systems , electric vehicle charging solutions , smart electrical panel upgrades , and roofing services in select markets. With more than 2,200 five-star reviews and national recognition as a top solar contractor , All Energy Solar has earned numerous regional, state, and community awards that reflect its commitment to excellence and industry leadership.

In an ever-changing energy landscape, one thing remains constant: All Energy Solar is equipped with a proven process to help homeowners and businesses reach their energy goals. Guided by a strong commitment to trust and accessibility, the company continues to lead in making solar energy more accessible for everyone.

About All Energy Solar

All Energy Solar Inc. provides a full-service solar energy integration experience for residential, commercial, agricultural, and government customers. With industry-leading certifications and full electrical and building licenses, All Energy Solar installs quality solar power systems with excellent customer service throughout the experience and after installation. www.allenergysolar.com

SOURCE All Energy Solar, Inc