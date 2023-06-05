All Energy Solar Brings Back Popular Suds & Solar Event Series for Summer

SAINT PAUL, Minn., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To welcome the sunny summer season, solar panel installer All Energy Solar is re-introducing the organization's Suds and Solar Power Hour event series in Minnesota . These evening events are opportunities to learn about solar energy and have a discussion about its benefits while enjoying a beer or two at a local brewery.

From environmental benefits to the financial impact of making the switch, there is a lot to consider before deciding, making it seem overwhelming to many people who might otherwise be good candidates for solar. Suds and Solar gives Minnesotans the space to talk through questions they might have about solar in a relaxed, low-pressure environment with a beverage from a favorite brewpub.

"Everyone here is looking forward to bringing back Suds and Solar. We used to hold these events regularly, but stopped for a few years due to COVID restrictions," said Ryan Buege, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for All Energy Solar . "Now with life more or less back to normal and summer just around the corner, it's a great time to grab a beverage – alcoholic or non – while you learn about how solar can benefit your property."

Suds and Solar Power Hours take place on a variety of dates at several breweries across the Twin Cities Metro Area. At each event, an All Energy Solar professional will provide information on topics ranging from the basics of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, to what local incentives might be available, the Federal Solar Investment Tax Credit, and more. There is also time for questions that might arise.

"Not many people are aware of the 30 percent tax credit for solar , or that many utility providers and a number of Minnesota communities have special incentives to help them install solar on their property," said Ryan. "Suds and Solar is an opportunity for us to hopefully share with people that solar could be more affordable than they expected."

The open house-style events are scheduled throughout the summer months. While events take place in different locations over the course of the season, the information shared will be essentially the same, so prospective attendees can choose the date that works best with their schedule.

The first Suds and Solar event kicks off on June 5th at Utepils Brewing in Minneapolis starting at 5:30 PM. Additional Suds and Solar Power Hour brewery hosts include Arbeiter Brewing , Lakes & Legends Brewing Company , and Venn Brewing , with more dates and locations to come. These events are open to anyone 21 and over.

For details, visit the All Energy Solar's website: https://www.allenergysolar.com/suds

About All Energy Solar

All Energy Solar provides a full-service solar energy integration experience for residential, commercial, agricultural, and government customers seeking to make the transition to solar energy. With industry-leading certifications and full electrical and building licenses, All Energy Solar installs quality solar power systems with excellent customer service throughout the experience and after installation. www.allenergysolar.com .

SOURCE All Energy Solar, Inc