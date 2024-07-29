All Energy Solar Celebrates 15 years of building a clean energy future

SAINT PAUL, Minn., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At All Energy Solar Inc., what started as a college thesis at the University of Madison, Wisconsin, is celebrating 15 years of business in 2024. Founded in 2009, the company is recognized as a top solar contractor nationally and has steadily built a reputation for designing and building high-quality smart energy projects.

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Michael Allen had the idea for All Energy Solar years before it finally became a company as part of a business plan for a college business degree. After working in the clean energy industry for a few years, he decided to bring this plan into reality. He asked his brother, Brian Allen, to join him as Co-Founder and President, and they were off on a journey to establish a solar company with people who had a similar vision of creating a better future , both for the environment and the solar industry.

"With my children, I am seeing firsthand the effects of climate change. Our drive for installing smart energy solutions comes from wanting to make the world a better place than when we started" commented Michael. The company is currently on pace to aid in eliminating 6 billion pounds of coal from being burned by 2030.

"To us, it is not just a job or career, it is our passion. We truly believe that to sustain our planet, changes need to be made," mentioned Brian. With a deep knowledge of the energy industry, All Energy Solar representatives share their expertise to help educate government officials about solar in hopes legislation will be passed to further promote renewable power options.

Likewise, All Energy Solar has expanded its offerings to keep up with the green revolution, such as energy storage, electric vehicle chargers, and smart electrical panels. The company also provides roofing repair and replacement within a limited territory, especially when a customer wants to go solar but has a bad roof.

With about 250 employees , and operations in six states , All Energy Solar has seen steady growth. A recent tally records the company has sold and completed more than 10,000 systems for residences and businesses with about 286,000 solar panels installed. All Energy Solar has over 1,850 five-star reviews and has been named among the top solar contractors in the country as well as won regional , state-level , and community recognition for excellence.

"What makes us unique is our team , some of whom have been with us since the beginning. Our people and their dedication to good work keep us growing," Michael said. "We aim to nurture that passion so we can continue providing smart energy solutions for many years to come."

About All Energy Solar

All Energy Solar Inc. provides full-service solar energy integration for residential, commercial, agricultural, and government customers. With industry-leading certifications and full electrical and building licenses, All Energy Solar installs quality solar power systems with excellent customer service throughout the experience and after installation. www.allenergysolar.com .

