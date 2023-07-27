All Energy Solar Continues to be a Local Favorite in Minnesota

SAINT PAUL, Minn., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, the neighborhood-focused social platform, Nextdoor, asks its users to vote on their favorite businesses in their area. For the third year in a row, local residential and commercial solar installer, All Energy Solar has been recognized as a favorite neighborhood business for Best Home Services.

With more than 55 million business recommendations from individual consumers, Nextdoor connects neighbors with each other and everything nearby. The annual Neighborhood Favorites Awards program recognizes local businesses committed to helping their neighborhoods thrive. Winners are chosen based on the number of votes cast by people who live in the area.

"We are excited about the accomplishments that we have achieved, while continuing to maintain high-quality services for our customers," said Ryan Buege, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at All Energy Solar. "We are always striving to improve our processes, and the recognition from people close to home here in the neighborhood of our headquarters is another indication that we are on the right track."

Beyond All Energy Solar's Saint Paul, Minnesota community, national recognition also came earlier this week when the company was revealed as a top solar contractor in the nation by Solar Power World. This family-owned business was competing with massive corporations but held its own thanks to consistent effort, high-quality installations, and superior customer service.

Founded in Wisconsin in 2009, All Energy Solar expanded first to Minnesota , swiftly followed by Iowa , Massachusetts , and New Hampshire . The passion that the team brings to making a difference in the world has helped All Energy Solar to add new staff, train and retain talented employees, refine processes, improve results, and create superior outcomes.

These accolades come during a busy year for All Energy Solar, as the company continues to evolve within the market. In February, a team representing the company placed third in All Energy Solar's 2023 Solar Games debut at the Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America conference. In April, All Energy Solar rolled out a new logo, branding, and website . The company announced in May it had reached the eye-popping milestone of 100 megawatts of solar installed. During June, the company expanded its headquarters and extended services to a sixth state, Illinois .

"It's exciting to see all that we have done so far in 2023, but we are not slowing down," said Buege. "We still have some goals to achieve and solar stories to tell." With five months still left in the year, there is plenty of time for All Energy Solar to achieve more big wins in the solar energy markets where it operates.

About All Energy Solar

All Energy Solar provides a full-service solar energy integration experience for residential, commercial, agricultural, and government customers looking to make the transition to solar energy. To learn more visit www.allenergysolar.com .

SOURCE All Energy Solar, Inc