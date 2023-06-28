All Energy Solar Donates Electrical Work to Power Up Steger Center in Ely

SAINT PAUL, Minn., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Explorer, educator, and environmental ambassador Will Steger has had the vision for the Steger Center for decades: A space in the Northwoods where leaders are inspired by nature to spark innovation and change, and a vision of what life could look like in the next few decades. While the original project started in 1988, it is finally in its final stages thanks to help from Minnesota based solar installer, All Energy Solar .

One of the biggest challenges for the center was electrical work. Steger emphasised the importance of the electrical aspects as a base for the finished project, saying "It was a complex priority that put a stop to any further interior construction of the center ." Steger has been waiting for the technology to catch up to his vision, especially for electrical work. Once they were finally ready, COVID and global supply chain shortages delayed the project even more.

When the final push for the completion of the building came last year, Brian Allen, President and Co-Founder of All Energy Solar , and board member for the Steger Center was eager to help. "This was a project close to my heart. Due to its remote location in the Northwoods of Ely, Minnesota, the Steger Center is off of the electrical grid. They needed extra help to get what they needed."

Allen and five other All Energy Solar employees – Shane M., Jonah S., Alejandro G., Tony N., and Thaber P. – traveled to Ely for this five-day project. The team donated their time, expertise and materials to add wiring to three floors, as well as the newly built wash house.

With the help of All Energy Solar, they are building up their own microgrid. The center runs off of about 95 percent renewable energy , with a majority coming from solar power. The entire building is constructed sustainably out of local or recycled materials. "It's a simpler way of life, but with a much higher quality" Steger noted, taking pride in the independence the structure has from outside sources.

As Steger has been trying to build up the clean energy economy for decades , All Energy Solar was a breath of fresh air to him when he was first introduced to the company nearly a decade ago. "They are employing a lot of people, providing a variety of local jobs. Clean energy jobs give me a lot of confidence in our future" Steger reflected as he looks forward to the completion of his project that has been years in the making.

