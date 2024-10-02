All Energy Solar Earns Madison.com People's Choice Award

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading solar installer All Energy Solar has been voted Madison's People's Choice in the solar energy industry. This recognition is a testament to the community's trust and confidence in this local hometown solar energy provider.

All Energy Solar , with a history dating back to 2009 , is one of the longest-operating solar installers in the Midwest. The company's teams operate in six states, including Wisconsin , Minnesota , Iowa , Illinois , New Hampshire , and Massachusetts , and are dedicated to making solar energy accessible to all. Their unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction truly sets them apart.

The Madison.com People's Choice Award highlights businesses and organizations for their tremendous work and services. This year has been their most significant success, with over 8,000 participants, over 19,000 nominated companies, and more than 100,000 total votes. The award represents the community's unity and trust in local businesses.

"It's an honor to be awarded as Madison's People's Choice. Every one of our team members strives to bring the best of the best to our customers, and we're grateful for the support," said Ryan Buege, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at All Energy Solar. "Together with the Madison community, we'll continue to work towards a cleaner and healthier future."

The team at All Energy Solar has had plenty to celebrate this year, winning a number of awards and designations. Solar Power World presented All Energy Solar on its 2024 Top Solar Contractors List . EnergySage, a leading marketplace for clean home energy solutions, named All Energy Solar as a 2024 Installer of the Year . Closer to home, All Energy Solar was chosen as a preferred Madison Solar Group Buy Installer for the 2024 MadiSUN program with RENEW Wisconsin .

Additionally, the company celebrated 15 years of bringing renewable energy solutions and green jobs . Starting as just two brothers with a dream in 2009, All Energy Solar now employs about 250 people . During the course of that time, more than 10,000 projects have been completed, accounting for 329,662 solar panels installed and over 125 megawatts of renewable energy brought online to the grid.

All Energy Solar has also expanded its services beyond solar installation for residences and businesses , to include battery storage , electric vehicle chargers , and smart electrical panel installations .

While this is an exciting time for All Energy Solar, there is no end in sight to solar's energy domination of the future. As more people and businesses make the switch, All Energy Solar will be ready with a proven process to assist them in reaching their energy goals.

About All Energy Solar

All Energy Solar Inc. provides a full-service solar energy integration experience for residential, commercial, agricultural, and government customers. With industry-leading certifications and full electrical and building licenses, All Energy Solar installs quality solar power systems with excellent customer service throughout the experience and after installation. www.allenergysolar.com

SOURCE All Energy Solar, Inc