All Energy Solar Expands Reach to Serve Illinois Solar Customers

SAINT PAUL, Minn., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All Energy Solar, a solar installation leader in five states, has added a sixth state to the company's service areas . In 2023, Illinois joins the list with other Midwestern states Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and New England states Massachusetts and New Hampshire. As All Energy Solar continues to thrive, the company is taking the opportunity to bring high-quality solar solutions to more communities.

All Energy Solar began operations about 14 years ago, and since then, the solar installation company has enjoyed success in a volatile industry. Brothers Michael and Brian Allen founded All Energy Solar in 2009 in their solar-friendly home state of Wisconsin and have expanded from there. As the company grew, Minnesota and Iowa were natural fits because of their proximity to where it all started. Additionally, operations skipped a few states over to the East Coast in Massachusetts and New Hampshire , largely due to favorable solar policies. All Energy Solar boasts commercial projects throughout the United States and beyond .

Michael Allen, CEO and Co-Founder of All Energy Solar , commented on the reason for the move stating, "Illinois has an appreciation for solar, and the state has been friendly when it comes to solar policies. Since the beginning, we have wanted to spread the benefits of solar to more people and positively impact the world. Growing into new markets is an excellent way to carry out that mission, so it made sense to bring our solar skills to Illinois."

The choice for All Energy Solar to enter Illinois came with a lot of forethought. The Northern part of Illinois, where most of their work will be focused, is close to the company's facilities in Wisconsin, making it easily accessible to existing installation crews as All Energy Solar establishes itself in the state. Illinois solar incentives were another major reason for the decision. Programs such as Illinois Solar for All, Illinois Shines, the state's net-metering policies, or even the utility-specific rebates available have proven local acceptance of solar energy.

"I have full confidence that through the hard work and dedication of our team, this transition into Illinois will go smoothly," said Allen. "The excitement from the company is felt all around as employees are looking forward to the new opportunities and challenges that will come from working in a new state."

All Energy Solar has had plenty to celebrate this year. In February, the company placed third in the 2023 Solar Games . In May, the organization reached a milestone of 100 megawatts of solar installed . Already in June, All Energy Solar announced an expansion of its Saint Paul, Minnesota, headquarters .

About All Energy Solar

All Energy Solar is a full-service solar energy solutions provider for residential, commercial, agricultural, and government customers seeking to make the transition to solar energy. With industry-leading certifications and full electrical and building licenses, All Energy Solar installs quality solar power systems with excellent customer service throughout the experience and after installation. www.allenergysolar.com

SOURCE All Energy Solar, Inc