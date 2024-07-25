All Energy Solar named a 2024 Top Solar Contractor

This is the fourth year in a row the company made the list from Solar Power World

SAINT PAUL, Minn., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States installed more solar in 2023 than ever before at 32.4 GW total, a whopping 51 percent more than in 2022. All Energy Solar Inc. contributed to the significant expansion of the installation market, and has been awarded by Solar Power World as a 2024 Top Solar Contractor for the effort. This is the fourth consecutive year All Energy Solar has been recognized on the list , and the seventh year total since the awards were started in 2011.

The Top Solar Contractors List is developed annually by the industry publication Solar Power World to honor the work of solar installers in the U.S. Solar firms in the residential, commercial, community, and utility markets are ranked by the number of kilowatts they installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific services, markets, and states.

All Energy Solar is ranked at No. 124 in the nation overall . In specific categories, the company ranked nationally at 22nd for non-utility scale solar providers , 29th for residential solar , 71st for commercial solar , and 53rd for storage capacity . At the local level, All Energy Solar ranked respectably at the state levels in Iowa , Massachusetts , Minnesota , New Hampshire , and Wisconsin.

The US solar industry had its second-best quarter ever at the beginning of 2024, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) . About 11.8 gigawatts-direct current (GWdc) of solar capacity entered the grid from January to March. The best quarter for the solar industry occurred at the end of 2023.

All Energy Solar installed over 19,000 kilowatts of solar power in 2023. Since its founding in 2009, the company has installed over 100 megawatts of solar, completed more than 9,300 installations, and earned thousands of five-star reviews.

All Energy Solar offers a variety of services including residential solar , commercial solar , energy storage , electric vehicle chargers , smart electric panels , and roofing in limited locations . The company installs residentially in the six states of Illinois , Iowa , Massachusetts , Minnesota , New Hampshire , and Wisconsin , and performs commercial installations nationally and internationally.

About All Energy Solar

All Energy Solar is a full-service solar energy solutions provider for residential, commercial, agricultural, and government customers seeking to make the transition to solar energy. With industry-leading certifications and full electrical and building licenses, All Energy Solar installs quality solar power systems with excellent customer service throughout the experience and after installation. Visit allenergysolar.com

