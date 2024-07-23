All Energy Solar Named As A Solar Installer Of The Year

SAINT PAUL, Minn., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All Energy Solar Inc. has been named an Installer of the Year by EnergySage, a leading marketplace for consumers to shop, compare, and save on clean home energy solutions. This is the first year EnergySage held the awards, naming All Energy Solar among others as top providers of solar installation services.

All Energy Solar is one of more than 500 solar, HVAC, and electrical installers in the EnergySage network, all of whom are vetted with rigorous standards , including national certifications, industry experience, and a history of high-quality service. The EnergySage Marketplace is a free online resource that helps consumers compare and shop for clean energy products.

The 2024 Installer of the Year awards program recognizes installers in the EnergySage Marketplace who consistently exceeded these criteria last year, which included customer satisfaction ratings, years of service, and more. EnergySage named 30 total winners, 27 local and three regional. All Energy Solar claimed the regional award for the Midwest.

Brian Allen, President of All Energy Solar, commented, "We've been working with EnergySage for a long time, and we appreciate this recognition. We look forward to continuing to offer high-quality, smart energy solutions with a focus on an exceptional customer service experience."

All Energy Solar is an Elite+ installer for EnergySage, meaning the company is among the most experienced, chosen, and celebrated solar installers on the Marketplace. The All Energy Solar team has provided exceptional service to a high volume of shoppers and boasts an exceptional five-star rating on the company's profile with more than 270 confirmed customer reviews.

Allen mentioned the benefits of the marketplace, saying that, "EnergySage is vital for consumers to compare and get accurate information about clean energy quotes. At All Energy Solar, we value open and honest communication and appreciate that EnergySage provides transparency to its users."

Established in 2009 , providing an excellent customer experience from the proposal and permitting to installation and beyond is at the heart of All Energy Solar's success and longevity in the industry. Beyond EnergySage to other platforms such as Google Reviews and SolarReviews, All Energy Solar boasts more than 1,800 five star experiences. The company provides solar services for residences and businesses, as well as battery storage, electric vehicle chargers, and smart electrical panel installations in Illinois , Iowa , Massachusetts , Minnesota , New Hampshire , and Wisconsin .

About All Energy Solar

All Energy Solar Inc. provides a full-service solar energy integration experience for residential, commercial, agricultural, and government customers. With industry-leading certifications and full electrical and building licenses, All Energy Solar installs quality solar power systems with excellent customer service throughout the experience and after installation. www.allenergysolar.com

SOURCE All Energy Solar, Inc