All Energy Solar Recognized For their Outstanding Work at 'The Happiest Place on Earth'

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, leaders from Minnesota's local solar provider, All Energy Solar , were at 'the happiest place on Earth"—not quite Disneyland, but close enough in Anaheim, California, to attend a national convention hosted by RE+ .

RE+ , formerly known as SPI, took its first steps in 2004 in San Francisco, drawing over 1,000 attendees. Today, it has grown into the largest renewable energy event in the U.S., offering networking opportunities and a wealth of education for various industries within the clean energy sector. With over 40,000 attendees and 1,300 exhibitors from around the world this year, the event provides a unique platform to learn and share knowledge about solar, storage, wind energy, electric vehicles and their infrastructure, microgrids, and fuel cells.

"We're proud to once again earn this exclusive honor, which is a testament to our outstanding team's hard work" Post this

With 15 years of experience in the industry , All Energy Solar achieves yet another honor for outstanding work and continues to be nationally recognized . For the third consecutive year, All Energy Solar was awarded the Renewable Energy Corporation (REC) Installer of the Year title in the Central Region, which was presented at the convention.

"We're so honored to receive this award for a third year in a row. It shows the commitment All Energy Solar has to using high-quality equipment," said Brian Allen, Co-Founder and President . "The industry progresses in various ways to create new advancement and efficiency. It's inspiring to see fellow industry leaders make clean energy accessible for more people."

The U.S. Installer Awards was new in 2023, though similar events have occurred throughout Europe. RE+ and EUPD Research hosted the awards to recognize companies for their growth, performance, and commitment to transition to solar power. All Energy Solar achieves the highest level of recognition as a Top Brand PV Installer for another year.

"We're proud to once again earn this exclusive honor, which is a testament to our outstanding team 's hard work, our track record in the marketplace and our overall company growth," said Michael Thalhimer, Director of Business Development at All Energy Solar. "We understand that very few companies nationally have received this award, so it means a great deal to be acknowledged for our role as a leader in the solar industry."

All Energy Solar offers a variety of services including residential solar , commercial solar , energy storage , electric vehicle chargers , smart electric panels , and roofing in limited locations . The company installs residentially in Illinois , Iowa , Massachusetts , Minnesota , New Hampshire , and Wisconsin , and performs commercial installations nationally and internationally .

About All Energy Solar

All Energy Solar Inc. provides a full-service solar energy integration experience for residential, commercial, agricultural, and government customers. With industry-leading certifications and full electrical and building licenses, All Energy Solar installs quality solar power systems with excellent customer service throughout the experience and after installation. www.allenergysolar.com .

SOURCE All Energy Solar, Inc