All Energy Solar Renovates Saint Paul Headquarters, Expanding Local Minnesota Footprint

The expansion of the company headquarters nearly doubles the space to about 49,000 square feet and comes just three years after the organization moved from a smaller building to its current location in 2020. "Even throughout the COVID years and to now, our company has grown rapidly ," said All Energy Solar President and Co-Founder Brian Allen. "We needed more space for our permanent office staff, better accommodations for the fluctuating needs of our hybrid staff, and warehouse storage capacity for our busy installation crews."

The reasons for the update go beyond growing staff and inventory needs and to the heart of how a modern diverse workforce operates. Allen said "This is more than adding desks and conference rooms, we wanted our building to better reflect how we are performing in the office as a team. We all work together across departments, so we wanted the space to flow more openly. The new office layout provides more opportunities for collaboration and learning, with dedicated spaces for training that help us communicate about current projects and keep up to date on new technology or processes."

Not wanting to displace those currently working in the office, All Energy Solar decided to carry out these renovations in two stages. The first phase of the expansion began in January after a business vacated the neighboring space. What was previously a bare-bones, open room is now the company's new home base with a modern open floor plan, glass-walled conference rooms, and a sleek new break room. Phase two is currently underway, in which the original main office and warehouse location will be reconfigured with additional storage space and modernized to reflect a new look.

The revamp and expansion of the office comes on the heels of All Energy Solar's recently revealed new website, logo, and branding . The redefined color palette is utilized throughout the space and outdoor signage with the new logo is in progress.

A locally trusted installer since 2009, the sophisticated image refresh and office updates are just some of the latest achievements All Energy Solar has to celebrate this year. In February, the company sent a team to the 2023 Solar Games and placed third . In May, All Energy Solar announced it had reached a milestone of installing more than 100 megawatts of solar .

