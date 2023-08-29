All Energy Solar Rolls Successful Brewery Event Series Into the Fall

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While the excitement of summer is winding down, local solar installer All Energy Solar is still embracing Minnesotans' love of sun and breweries as the shift into autumn begins. The company launched the next round of its Suds and Solar event series around the Twin Cities, with at least five more sessions planned as the leaves change.

After relaunching the event series earlier this year, the company isn't ready to let the Suds and Solar fun stop just yet. " Our spring and summer Suds and Solar were a big hit, and we want to keep it going," said Vice President of Sales and Marketing Ryan Buege. "These sessions offer a pleasant atmosphere that takes the pressure off for people who are curious about solar, but haven't taken the step to learn more."

While at first thought, some might not associate a brewery with the time to think about going solar , these events aren't your average sit-down presentation. Suds and Solar events are open-house style and offer an introduction to solar that gives basic information about making the decision to go solar.

"We never want to be pushy about selling solar. We understand that sometimes, it is just not the right fit. Suds and Solar allows people to have a conversation , come and go as they please, and hopefully it will inspire them to get a personalized evaluation for their property and energy needs," Buege added. All Energy Solar offers a free beverage ticket to those who come to talk to them during the events, which makes the deal even more enticing.

After being in operation for more than 14 years, All Energy Solar has been an advocate for solar policy within the state of Minnesota and is a supportive participant of the Twin Cities community. "Being involved in the neighborhoods we work in has always been important to us. We want people to know we are around to stay," commented Buege.

Being a local company, many employees live and work within the greater metro area. Buege sees this as a competitive advantage for the company, stating " We're your neighbors, too , and we have the most experience helping folks go solar throughout the state ."

The Autumn Suds and Solar events kick off next week, right after Labor Day, on Tuesday, September 5th, at Utepils Brewing in Minneapolis from 5:30 to 7:30. More of these events will be happening through November at various breweries around the greater Twin Cities area, including Falling Knife Brewing , 56 Brewing , Burning Brother Brewing , and OMNI Brewing .

About All Energy Solar

All Energy Solar provides a full-service solar energy integration experience for residential, commercial, agricultural, and government customers seeking to make the transition to solar energy. With industry-leading certifications and full electrical and building licenses, All Energy Solar installs quality solar power systems with excellent customer service throughout the process. www.allenergysolar.com .

