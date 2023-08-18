All Energy Solar Voted Among Minnesota's Best Solar Providers

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading local solar installer, All Energy Solar has once again been voted among the best in the industry. The company received a Bronze award in the category of Solar Provider in the premier Readers' Choice Award program, Minnesota's Best.

The Star Tribune Readers' Choice Minnesota's Best program is an annual event that began in 2021 to honor businesses that make the state a great place to live and work. Favorite organizations were nominated and evaluated by the local residents that know them best. This year, over 700 businesses were recognized across a variety of industries for their exceptional services. In total, a record 1,000,000 votes were cast across more than 300 categories . When the voting ended in June, All Energy Solar was awarded the Bronze in the Solar Energy Provider category under the Home and Garden section. The company also placed third in 2021.

Ryan Buege, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at All Energy Solar reveled in this accomplishment, commenting, "With our main office and company based in Minnesota, we have a special appreciation for our customers here. We strive to be active members in our community and it feels good to be recognized by the people we serve."

All Energy Solar has been operating since 2009 with headquarters in Minnesota for a majority of that time. They are among the longest-operating solar installers in the state. The enduring trust they have built within the community is part of why residents voted for All Energy Solar as one of Minnesota's Best solar installers .

This isn't the first time this year All Energy Solar has been recognized for outstanding service. In July the company was listed as a 2023 Top Solar Contractor, ranked nationwide at 22nd for non-utility scale solar providers , 30th for residential solar , 87th for commercial solar , 61st for energy storage capacity, and 121st overall. Closer to home, All Energy Solar won a Neighborhood Favorites Award in Nextdoor.com's annual program to recognize local businesses committed to helping their neighborhoods thrive.

The solar provider has also reached a number of milestones this year. All Energy Solar announced the completion of more than 100 megawatts (MW) of power via solar panel projects for residential, commercial, agricultural, and municipal customers. Already providing solar service in multiple states , this spring All Energy Solar expanded its offerings to Illinois . With all this growth, the growing company expanded its office and warehouse space , with the remodeling expected to be completed this fall.

With many new achievements so far this year, there is a lot of excitement among the people at All Energy Solar , with Buege saying, "Being voted Minnesota's Best is further confirmation that we are doing things right. We hope to continue to be worthy of the honors we've received."

