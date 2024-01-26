Super producer Scram Jones, celebrated for his keen musical instincts, recognized the potential of "The New - Vutton Don" to reverberate with audiences on a global scale. The collaboration brings together the unparalleled talents of 5ive Mics and Scram Jones, promising a track that transcends genres and appeals to diverse music enthusiasts.

Amidst his substantial financial support for Louis Vuitton, 5ive Mics stands as a noteworthy shareholder in the luxury brand, having invested hundreds of thousands over the years. This collaboration with Scram Jones not only underlines his musical prowess but emphasizes his integral role in the world of high fashion as a significant stakeholder in Louis Vuitton.

Jeffrey Burton, CEO, and Co-Founder of All Entertainment Media Group, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We believe this collaboration exemplifies the innovative spirit at the heart of AEMG. 5ive Mics and Scram Jones together are a powerhouse, and 'The New - Vutton Don' is set to make waves in the music industry."

Todd Napolitano, President, and Co-Founder of All Entertainment Media Group, echoed Burton's sentiments, adding, "As we enter NY Fashion Week, this collaboration is a testament to All Entertainment Media Group's commitment to pushing creative boundaries and creating cultural moments that resound globally."

Tyre Matthews, AKA DJ Profluent, Head of Artist Development at All Entertainment Media Group, also shared his thoughts on this exciting collaboration, stating, "The synergy between 5ive Mics and Scram Jones on 'The New - Vutton Don' is a testament to AEMG's commitment to nurturing artistic excellence. This collaboration is not just a single; it's a cultural intersection, and we're thrilled to be a part of it."

