All Eyes On Summer Travel 2018

SKYSCANNER SUMMER 2018 TRAVEL INSIGHTS Cheapest day of the week (on average) to book your summer vacation Thursday Top trending domestic destinations New York (average price: $409)

Las Vegas (average price: $391)

Miami (average price: $286)

Los Angeles (average price: $343)

Chicago (average price: $376) Top trending international destinations London (average price: $1,051)

Paris (average price: $962)

Cancun (average price: $522)

Barcelona (average price: $993)

Dublin (average price: $986) Top trending destinations with greatest YoY flight price drops Reykjavik – 27% ↓ (average price: $631)

Denver – 19% ↓ (average price: $385)

Tampa – 16% ↓ (average price: $363)

Las Vegas – 14% ↓ (average price: $391)

Hong Kong – 11% ↓ (average price: $1,362) Popular destinations to book a hotel

stay this upcoming summer Barcelona (average price/night: $247)

Oahu (average price/night: $303)

Rome (average price/night: $151)

Bali (average price/night: $91)

Dubai (average price/night: $180)

*Data Methodology: Destinations were chosen based on historical searches and bookings data (between June 21 and September 22, 2017, as well 2018 to-date). The hotel data specifically analyzed hotels with 3 to 5-star ratings. All data was pulled in real-time and subject to change.

