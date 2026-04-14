All For Kids Announces Planned CEO Transition, Names Corina Casco, LCSW, as Incoming Chief Executive Officer

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- All For Kids, a leading nonprofit dedicated to advancing child well-being and strengthening families, today announced a planned leadership transition that will position the organization for continued growth and impact.

All For Kids New CEO, Corina Casco, LCSW as of July 1, 2026

Effective July 1, 2026, Corina Casco, LCSW, currently serving as Chief Program Officer, will step into the role of Chief Executive Officer, following the completion of the Board of Directors' final interview and assessment process. This transition reflects a thoughtful, multi-year succession strategy led by the Board and current CEO Ronald E. Brown, Ph.D grounded in organizational stability, leadership readiness, and long-term mission alignment.

Casco brings more than two decades of experience in child welfare and nonprofit leadership, with deep expertise in program development, systems change, and community-based services. As Chief Program Officer, she has overseen a broad portfolio of programs spanning behavioral health, prevention, early childhood education, and foster care and adoption services. Under her leadership, All For Kids has strengthened program quality, expanded its reach, and deepened its impact across Los Angeles and beyond. Known for her collaborative leadership style and commitment to equity, Casco has built strong partnerships across the organization and with external stakeholders, positioning her to lead All For Kids into its next phase of growth.

"Corina's leadership, judgment, and unwavering commitment to our mission make her the right choice to guide All For Kids into its next chapter," said Ronald E. Brown, Ph.D, Chief Executive Officer. "This transition builds on years of intentional succession planning — strengthening our leadership team and ensuring the organization is well-prepared for the future."

To support this seamless transition, Dr. Brown will move into a CEO Emeritus role through the end of 2026. In this capacity, he will continue to support the organization in key areas including external partnerships, advocacy, and leadership continuity, while working closely with Casco during the transition period. Following his work in the CEO Emeritus role, Dr. Brown intends to retire.

"I am honored to step into this role and continue building on the strong foundation that has been thoughtfully developed over the years," said Corina Casco. "All For Kids has always been driven by a deep commitment to children and families, and I am excited to continue working alongside our dedicated staff, partners, and community to expand our impact and ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive."

"This is an exciting moment for All For Kids," said Amanda Ruch, Chair of the Board of Directors. "We are confident that Corina's experience, vision, and deep commitment to the communities we serve will help drive the organization forward with clarity and momentum."

This leadership transition marks an important milestone for All For Kids as it continues to expand its impact, deepen partnerships, and evolve its approach to supporting children and families. With a strong foundation built over the past decade, the organization is well-positioned for its next phase of growth and innovation.

About All For Kids

All For Kids is a nonprofit organization dedicated to nurturing child well-being through prevention, collaboration, and compassion. Serving communities across Los Angeles and beyond, the organization provides a range of programs supporting children and families, including behavioral health services, early childhood education, and foster care and adoption services.

SOURCE All For Kids