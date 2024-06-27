All Gas, No Brakes as RNR Tire Express Gifts Lucky Father VIP NASCAR Experience

Leading Tire & Wheel Franchise Retailer Closes Out Annual Give-Back Initiative

OCALA, Fla., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RNR Tire Express, a national franchise leader in the tire and wheel industry, waved the checkered flag on its annual Father's Day giveaway and announced Edward Ryan as this year's lucky winner.

Ryan, an Ocala resident, was surprised with tickets to the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 24. As part of his VIP experience gift, he will also receive an all-expenses paid trip that includes premium tickets, pit passes, driver meet and greet, food, drinks, and travel accommodations.

Ryan, who has been an avid NASCAR fan since he was four years old, was nominated by his wife, Brooke. "This experience is something he will cherish every part of," Brooke said in her nomination form. "He is a hard-working dad and does everything he can to make sure that his son is taken care of and has all his wants and needs met. My husband is a great loving man and I would be honored if he was chosen for this wonderful opportunity."

Ryan grew up religiously watching NASCAR races every Sunday with his father. The two had a strong bond, fueled by the time they spent together watching the races, until his father passed away. Now a father himself, Ryan has carried on the tradition with his six-year-old son who has become a racing fan in his own right. Whether it was playing racing videogames or setting his toys up to race, NASCAR has always and continues to play a large role in Ryan's life – from childhood, to adulthood, to parenthood.

"My childhood was consumed by my love for NASCAR and it created a special bond between me and my father," said Ryan. "It has been so rewarding to continue the traditions I had growing up with my own son. I am extremely grateful to the RNR team, and my wife, for creating what will be a lasting memory for our entire family."

After seeing tremendous participation last year, the RNR team saw even more nominations this year across the country. This contest will continue to grow each year as the franchise brand expands to new markets and reaches more families throughout nationwide.

"Getting the chance to work with my son, Adam, every day at RNR is a constant reminder of just how special a father's bond is with his family," said Larry Sutton, Founder and CEO of RNR Tire Express. "Our Father's Day giveaway is a special opportunity for the RNR team to honor fathers across the country who go above and beyond for their families and communities. Our team received countless nominations of well-deserving fathers, each one telling an incredible story of dedication and love. We are proud to celebrate these remarkable individuals."

For more information on the RNR Tire brand and franchising opportunities, visit rnrfranchise.com.

About RNR Tire Express:

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels known for their customer-centric, flexible lease-to-own payment options. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to over 195 locations in 29 states. The brand ranked No. 206 in Franchise Times' Top 400 list for 2023 and was recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. Most recently, RNR ranked No. 170 in Entrepreneur magazine's 2023 Franchise 500 ranking and #1 in the Tires and Wheels category. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to help expand the franchise into prime markets throughout the country.

Media Contact: Seth Goodman, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected], 224-723-9645

SOURCE RNR Tire Express