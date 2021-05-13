All Hands and Hearts Partners with CORE and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to Address Critical Needs in Los Angeles during COVID-19

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All Hands and Hearts continues to leverage its partnership with local partners CORE and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to support vulnerable communities in Los Angeles with its extended COVID-19 relief program. CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), which is dedicated to saving lives and strengthening communities impacted by or vulnerable to crisis, has been providing life-saving COVID-19 relief across the nation since March 2020.

Staff and volunteers from All Hands and Hearts will continue to increase Los Angeles Regional Food Bank's local capacity by assembling emergency meal kits and distributing meals to families in need. They will also support CORE with operating COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites. To date, the program has assisted more than 1 million people in Los Angeles County.

"During this time of high demand and a decrease in the volunteer pool due to COVID-19 risks, All Hands and Hearts is helping fill gaps in the volunteer supply which enables Los Angeles Regional Bank to continue to provide food to our neighbors in need. We truly appreciate All Hands and Hearts' support," said Ana Martinez, Volunteer Director, Los Angeles Regional Bank.

"In this unprecedented pandemic, we need all hands on deck to protect our communities," said Ann Lee, CORE co-founder and CEO. "We are immensely grateful to have All Hands and Hearts' helpful volunteers supporting our Los Angeles program at this turning point in the pandemic. Their support is invaluable to CORE and the Angeleno community."

Volunteers will join DM8, a 8-week service commitment that runs from May 9 to June 30, 2021. This initiative is built on 15 years of All Hands and Hearts disaster relief experience, enabling the organization to safely run its relief operations. In addition to many safety measures, the nonprofit supports, trains and covers the expenses of participants.

The relief program began in October 2020, when Los Angeles was identified as one potential place where All Hands and Hearts could help address the county's critical needs. Staff and volunteers have been in Los Angeles since then, working with new and existing partners to identify how the organization can be effective in its support.

About All Hands and Hearts

All Hands and Hearts is a volunteer-powered nonprofit that effectively and efficiently addresses the immediate and long-term needs of communities impacted by natural disasters around the globe. By listening to local people, and deploying our direct-impact model, we are able to rebuild safe, resilient schools, homes and other community infrastructure. Learn more at allhandsandhearts.org .

Media Contact: Jen Tucholski, [email protected]

SOURCE All Hands and Hearts

