All In Elite Named Top 27 Program by Silver Waves Media
News provided bySilver Waves Media
Jan 20, 2026, 18:45 ET
EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- All In Elite has been named a Top 27 program in America by Silver Waves Media. All In Elite has been recognized as a pillar of the basketball community for its outstanding work in giving back, helping thousands of athletes earn college scholarships and helping hundreds of coaches ascend in their careers. All In Elite established in Los Angeles by Ryan Silver has the largest coaching tree in grassroots sports.
Founder Ryan Silver on All In Elite, "I am incredibly proud of the amazing work we have done with All In Elite Under Armour. We have invested millions of dollars into our players. We have changed the lives of many players and coaches. We have provided unlimited financial resources to make sure no player has ever been left behind at All In Elite Under Armour."
Vice President Scott Martin on being named a Top 27 program in America, "It is an amazing achievement in being named a Top 27 program in America. We have strived to provide as many opportunities as possible for our student-athletes."
General Manager Donley Minor, "I am very proud of our program helping all of our student-athletes reach their goals. We have been able to make it possible for every student-athlete to have access to our program".
Recent standouts from the All In Elite program include:
Malik Fitts - South Florida/St. Marys/Boston Celtics/LA Clippers
Miles Norris - Oregon/UCSB/Boston Celtics
Nico Mannion - Arizona/Golden State Warriors
Josh Green - Arizona/Dallas Mavericks/Charlotte Hornets
KJ Simpson - Colorado/Charlotte Hornets
Lamont Butler - San Diego State/Kentucky/Atlanta Hawks
Cassius Stanley - Duke/ Indiana Pacers
Recent All Conference Players:
Jacob Davidson - Eastern Washington
Andrew Cook - Eastern Washington
Aidan Mahaney - St Mary's
Barrington Hargress - UC Riverside
Jake Hall - New Mexico
Gavin Sykes - Long Beach State
Tyrone Riley - San Francisco
Ryan Beasley - San Francisco
Kyle Lafroy - Lehigh
Christian Juzang - Harvard
Michael Wong - Princeton
Clark Slajchert - Penn
Miles Byrd - San Diego State
Andre Henry - UC Irvine
Justin Strings - Sacramento State
Drew Buggs - Hawaii
Jadon Jones - Long Beach State
Adrease Jackson - Dartmouth
Deshawn All-Eikens - CSUN
Stone Gettings - Cornell
Tory San Antonio - Cal State Fullerton
DJ Rodman - Washington State
New Williams - Fresno State
All In Elite Under Armour currently has 4 active NBA players and over 50 coaches coaching in college. The 2026 season starts in February 2026. Visit www.allineliteua.com for more information. All In Elite and Coach Ryan Silver will be honored with a community impact award by State Senator Henry Stern in June of 2026.
SOURCE Silver Waves Media
Share this article