All In Elite Named Top 27 Program by Silver Waves Media

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- All In Elite has been named a Top 27 program in America by Silver Waves Media. All In Elite has been recognized as a pillar of the basketball community for its outstanding work in giving back, helping thousands of athletes earn college scholarships and helping hundreds of coaches ascend in their careers. All In Elite established in Los Angeles by Ryan Silver has the largest coaching tree in grassroots sports.

Silver Waves Media Top 27 Grassroots Programs.

Founder Ryan Silver on All In Elite, "I am incredibly proud of the amazing work we have done with All In Elite Under Armour. We have invested millions of dollars into our players. We have changed the lives of many players and coaches. We have provided unlimited financial resources to make sure no player has ever been left behind at All In Elite Under Armour."

Vice President Scott Martin on being named a Top 27 program in America, "It is an amazing achievement in being named a Top 27 program in America. We have strived to provide as many opportunities as possible for our student-athletes."

General Manager Donley Minor, "I am very proud of our program helping all of our student-athletes reach their goals. We have been able to make it possible for every student-athlete to have access to our program".

Recent standouts from the All In Elite program include:

Malik Fitts - South Florida/St. Marys/Boston Celtics/LA Clippers

Miles Norris - Oregon/UCSB/Boston Celtics

Nico Mannion - Arizona/Golden State Warriors

Josh Green - Arizona/Dallas Mavericks/Charlotte Hornets

KJ Simpson - Colorado/Charlotte Hornets

Lamont Butler - San Diego State/Kentucky/Atlanta Hawks

Cassius Stanley - Duke/ Indiana Pacers

Recent All Conference Players:

Jacob Davidson - Eastern Washington

Andrew Cook - Eastern Washington

Aidan Mahaney - St Mary's

Barrington Hargress - UC Riverside

Jake Hall - New Mexico

Gavin Sykes - Long Beach State

Tyrone Riley - San Francisco

Ryan Beasley - San Francisco

Kyle Lafroy - Lehigh

Christian Juzang - Harvard

Michael Wong - Princeton

Clark Slajchert - Penn

Miles Byrd - San Diego State

Andre Henry - UC Irvine

Justin Strings - Sacramento State

Drew Buggs - Hawaii

Jadon Jones - Long Beach State

Adrease Jackson - Dartmouth

Deshawn All-Eikens - CSUN

Stone Gettings - Cornell

Tory San Antonio - Cal State Fullerton

DJ Rodman - Washington State

New Williams - Fresno State

All In Elite Under Armour currently has 4 active NBA players and over 50 coaches coaching in college. The 2026 season starts in February 2026. Visit www.allineliteua.com for more information. All In Elite and Coach Ryan Silver will be honored with a community impact award by State Senator Henry Stern in June of 2026.

SOURCE Silver Waves Media