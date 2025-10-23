All-in-One CRO Solution Lindus Health Welcomes Heather Davis as Vice President of US Clinical Operations

BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindus Health, the "anti-CRO" running radically faster, more reliable clinical trials for life science pioneers, has announced the appointment of Heather Davis as Vice President (VP) of U.S Clinical Operations. Heather joins the leadership team to scale operational excellence and team capacity across the company's rapidly expanding portfolio of U.S. studies.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Lindus Health has conducted over 30 studies in the U.S. across multiple indications and therapeutic areas. Notable recent examples include a pivotal Phase III, 200-participant trial with Sooma, intended for FDA submission, for its novel therapeutic approach treating symptoms of major depressive disorder (MDD), and a 500-patient study with Cleo supporting an FDA submission for an ovarian cancer product. The company has partnered with many innovative biotech, pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies across North America.

To support its continuously growing U.S. presence, Lindus Health has appointed Heather Davis, a seasoned clinical research executive with over 30 years of experience across clinical operations, project management, and executive leadership. Heather was previously the Chief Operations Officer (COO) at Highline Sciences, an oncology-focused CRO, where she helped scale the company from seven employees to over 100, transforming it from a consultancy into a full-service CRO. Following its acquisition by Tempus, Heather remained as the COO of Tempus Compass, leading the integration of technology with clinical operations.

"Having seen firsthand how digital tools can streamline trial delivery within CROs, I'm excited to build on that experience at Lindus Health," said Heather Davis, Vice President of U.S. Clinical Operations. "There is now greater flexibility in how to use technology to expedite clinical research and operate more efficiently as a full-service CRO."

Heather's unique experience working at biotechs, CROs, and as a research coordinator at sites engaging directly with participants gives her a holistic edge, bringing a deep understanding of the whole stakeholder ecosystem, from sponsors to CROs to sites and patients. Throughout her career, she has worked on studies across various therapeutic areas, including pulmonary, immunology, respiratory, and cardiology, with a focus on oncology over the past decade, spanning from early-phase to global trials. Heather's work in oncology, a research field with stringent regulations that demand operational precision and rigorous standards, underscores her commitment to quality and rigorous excellence.

"I was drawn to Lindus Health's one-stop-shop approach and its ability to deliver a fast, robust, tech-forward, and patient-centric all-in-one CRO solution," said Heather. "The company's culture - one that empowers every team member to be the CEO of their project - offers real hope and forward progress for the future of clinical research."

As Lindus continues to expand its footprint in North America, Heather's role will be instrumental in building and managing the U.S. teams, while providing end-to-end oversight of high-quality trial delivery, further strengthening the backbone of the company's operations.

"Heather's achievements in developing agile, high-performing teams, nuanced expertise in vertical tech integration, and focus on delivering streamlined trials align seamlessly with our company's mission and values," said Emma Ogburn, Senior VP of Clinical Operations at Lindus Health. "We're thrilled to have Heather leading the clinical operations team in the U.S."

About Lindus Health

Lindus Health is the anti-CRO running radically faster, more reliable clinical trials for life science pioneers—bringing ground-breaking treatments to patients more quickly. By aligning incentives through fixed-price, milestone-based contracts, combining a world-class clinical operations team with a unique software platform, and leveraging access to over 40 million Electronic Health Records, Lindus Health delivers trials designed for speed, reliability, and impact.

The company removes the biggest bottleneck in healthcare—clinical trials—through end-to-end study execution powered by technology and forward-thinking approaches to clinical operations. Lindus Health works with leading biotech, medical device, diagnostics, and consumer health companies to accelerate the development of innovative therapies and products. Its impact has been recognized with prestigious accolades, including the Fierce Biotech CRO Awards for Outstanding Patient Recruitment and Retention and inclusion in the PM360 Elite 100.

To date, Lindus Health has delivered trials across the US, UK, and Europe in conditions ranging from diabetes and asthma to major depressive disorder, hypertension, and chronic fatigue syndrome. The company has raised over $80M from investors including Balderton, Peter Thiel, Creandum, Firstminute Capital, and Seedcamp.

