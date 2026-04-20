ALL INDIVIDUALS WHO PURCHASED COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC., COMMON STOCK BETWEEN MARCH 2, 2017, AND OCTOBER 23, 2018

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Simpluris, Inc., Fund Administrator for the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, regarding the Compass Minerals International, Inc., Fair Fund and Plan of Distribution.

NOTICE OF FAIR FUND DISTRIBUTION PLAN

In the Matter of Compass Minerals International, Inc.

Administrative Proceeding File No. 3-21145

For more information, visit www.CompassMineralsFairFund.com

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has settled administrative proceedings (the "Order") against Compass Minerals International, Inc. ("Compass"). In the Order, the Commission found that from 2017 to 2018, Compass made repeated misrepresentations about its plans to reduce costs and about the production levels at its Goderich salt mine in Canada. In addition to these violations, Compass filed materials that did not comply with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") standards.

The SEC found that Compass' statements violated Section 8(A) of the Securities Act, and Section 21C of the Securities Exchange Act.

The SEC ordered the Respondents to pay a $12,000,000 civil money penalty to the Commission. The SEC also created a Fair Fund, pursuant to Section 308(a) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, so that the penalty collected can be distributed to harmed investors (the "Fair Fund").

The Fair Fund will be paid out according to the Plan of Distribution ("Plan").

A summary of the eligibility criteria and claims process is below. Full details are available at www.CompassMineralsFairFund.com. You may also request a copy of the Plan from the Fund Administrator via email at [email protected] or by calling 866-675-2446.

Who is eligible to receive a payment from the Fair Fund? To receive a payment, you must have:

purchased Compass common stock between March 2, 2017, and October 23, 2018; approved transactions that calculate to at least $10.00 of Recognized Loss under the Plan; not been an Excluded Party under the Plan; submitted a valid Claim Form.

How do I submit a Claim? The easiest way to submit a claim is online at the Compass Fair Fund website: www.CompassMineralsFairFund.com. Claim Forms completed online must be submitted on or before 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on July 12, 2026.

If you are unable to submit a Claim Form online, you may request a copy of the paper Claim Form from the Fund Administrator via email at [email protected] or by calling 866-675-2446. You may also download a copy of the Claim Form to print from: www.CompassMineralsFairFund.com. Claim Forms submitted via mail must be sent to the address provided on the Claim Form and postmarked (or if not sent by U.S. Mail, then received) by July 12, 2026.

The Fund Administrator will send a Determination Notice advising each Eligible Claimant who timely submitted a Claim Form of their eligibility determination and will provide a calculation of the claimant's Recognized Loss. The Fund Administrator may consider disputes of an Eligible Claimant's Recognized Loss calculation if timely submitted in accordance with the Plan.

This notice is a summary. For more information, visit

www.CompassMineralsFairFund.com

SOURCE Simpluris Inc.