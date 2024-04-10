all® Laundry Detergent Brand Announces all® sensitive fresh™, a 2024 'Product of the Year USA' Winner

Leading laundry detergent brand for those with sensitive skin aims to impact more laundry-doers with latest innovation that's gentle on skin while offering a fresh, hypoallergenic scent

STAMFORD, Conn., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of all® free clear—the #1 detergent brand recommended by dermatologists, allergists and pediatricians for sensitive skin—today announced a new addition to its lineup of laundry products, all® sensitive fresh™. all® sensitive fresh™ was developed with a "Spring Breeze" hypoallergenic scent, is 100% free of dyes and removes 99% of top every day and seasonal allergens*. Already receiving high praise, the new detergent was recently named a 2024 winner of the largest consumer-voted awards program centered around product innovation, Product of the Year USA—a survey of 40,000 people by Kantar—in the laundry detergent category.

"The all® brand is committed to developing laundry products that meet the needs of all consumers," said Julia Galotto, Vice President of Marketing at Henkel. "While all® free clear is known to be a trusted laundry brand for people with sensitive skin, we discovered a desire from consumers to have the best of both worlds: a detergent that is gentle on skin and leaves clothes with a light scent after each wash. all® sensitive fresh™ is the result of listening to our loyal community and innovating to ensure we are the trusted choice for all their laundry needs."

all® sensitive fresh™ liquid laundry detergent is Safer Choice Certified by the US EPA and comes in 36 ounce and 88 ounce bottles with load counts of 24 and 58, or in mighty pacs® with a load count of 19 per container. The laundry detergent will be available at Walmart, Target and other national retailers in-store and online later this month. Consumers can learn more about the new product through a national campaign that can be seen across broadcast and digital platforms this spring.

all® sensitive fresh™ joins a diverse portfolio of all® laundry detergent products made to address an array of sensitive skin laundry needs including liquid laundry detergent, mighty pacs®, fabric softener and dryer sheets. The full all® laundry product portfolio can be found online at all-laundry.com and in-store at retailers nationwide.

*Dog and cat dander, dust mite matter, ragweed pollen, grass/tree pollen. all® sensitive fresh™ is not intended to treat or prevent allergies.

About all®

Sold in the United States, the all® laundry brand has been a recognized leader and laundry partner for generations. Its portfolio of laundry care products includes concentrated liquid and single dose pac detergents, as well as liquid and sheet fabric softeners. all® free clear detergent is the #1 doctor recommended brand for sensitive skin. Follow all® on Instagram @all_laundry and Facebook @allLaundry.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.5 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2023, North America accounts for 28 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs around 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com, and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

