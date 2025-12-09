All MemorialCare Hospitals Named 2026 High Performing Hospitals for Maternity Care by U.S. News & World Report

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare's Orange Coast Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center, and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital have been named 2026 High Performing Hospitals for Maternity Care by U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice. This is the highest award a hospital can earn in U.S. News' Best Hospitals for Maternity Care ratings — and marks the fifth consecutive year Orange Coast Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital have achieved this prestigious recognition, while Saddleback Medical Center has earned the honor four times for its exceptional maternity care.

U.S. News began rating maternity hospitals in 2021 to help parents make confident choices about where to give birth. For the 2026 report, nearly 900 hospitals nationwide were evaluated based on objective quality measures, including C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, severe unexpected newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates, and birthing-friendly practices.

"Hospitals designated as a U.S. News Best Hospital for Maternity Care are national leaders. This recognition means they are consistently hitting crucial patient safety benchmarks compared to other hospitals," said Jennifer Winston, Ph.D., health data scientist at U.S. News. "It's a clear signal to expectant parents about where the highest standards of care are being practiced – when parents see this designation, they can be assured they are choosing a hospital dedicated to exceptional, evidence-based maternity care."

MemorialCare's leadership in maternity care is built on a system-wide commitment to safety, equity, and innovation. These hospitals consistently meet and exceed national benchmarks for maternal and newborn health, ensuring families across Southern California receive care that is compassionate, culturally responsive, and evidence-based.

"MemorialCare has a strong presence and reputation across Los Angeles and Orange Counties for maternity care," said Eugene Kim, M.D., chief medical officer, MemorialCare. "In Orange County, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center deliver compassionate, high-quality care with OB emergency departments, advanced high-risk pregnancy programs, NICUs, and exceptional amenities. In Los Angeles County, our full-service women's and children's hospital offers maternal-fetal transport, pediatric specialties, and a commitment to birth equity. Across all locations, we provide comprehensive care that meets the highest standards."

Miller Children's & Women's Hospital achieved a significant milestone by lowering its NTSV C-section rate to 21.5% and increasing exclusive breastfeeding rates, reinforcing its commitment to evidence-based practices that support healthy outcomes for mothers and newborns.

"We are proud to be recognized once again by U.S. News & World Report for our maternity care," said Graham Tse, M.D., chief medical officer, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital. "Our defining strength is the seamless integration of advanced neonatal services with comprehensive maternity care—giving expectant mothers peace of mind knowing specialized care for both mom and baby is available under one roof."

MemorialCare hospitals lead the way in advancing maternal health equity through partnerships with organizations such as the California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative (CMQCC) and the Association of Women's Health, Obstetric, and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN), implementing evidence-based guidelines and respectful maternal care practices. This commitment to equity and innovation underscores MemorialCare's dedication to delivering compassionate, culturally responsive, and evidence-based maternity care for every family. The prestigious High Performing designation reaffirms the exceptional care provided by Orange Coast Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center, and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach to expectant parents throughout Southern California.

About MemorialCare

MemorialCare is a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system with over 200 care locations, including leading hospitals like Saddleback Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Long Beach Medical Center, and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital. It comprises MemorialCare Medical Group, MemorialCare Independent Physicians, MemorialCare Select Health Plan, outpatient and urgent care centers across South Bay and South Orange County, including subscription-free virtual care services. Since 2020, MemorialCare's "Get Care Now" offers HIPAA-compliant, 24/7 virtual care for urgent and primary needs statewide. MemorialCare's clinical networks include the MemorialCare Orthopedic & Spine Institute, MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute, MemorialCare Cancer Institute, and MemorialCare Research Program. National accolades include Healthgrades America's Top 250 Hospitals and U.S. News & World Report Best Hospital in OBGYN, with regional recognition in the Los Angeles Metro Area and "high performing" in 46 clinical categories. Visit memorialcare.org.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

SOURCE MemorialCare