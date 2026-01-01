All MemorialCare Hospitals Recognized as Best Hospitals in Adult Care by Women's Choice Award

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, and Saddleback Medical Center have received multiple honors in the 2026 Women's Choice Awards, including the newest recognition for excellence in Knee and Hip Replacement. This year, all MemorialCare hospitals were honored in 10 different categories representing diverse clinical strengths. These awards are especially significant because they acknowledge hospitals that meet rigorous standards for clinical performance, safety, and patient satisfaction, helping guide women to trusted health care providers.

"This acknowledgement demonstrates that women trust us with their health, and that of their families," says, Eugene Kim, M.D., chief medical officer, MemorialCare. "We honor that trust by providing the highest standard of care through ongoing innovation and high-quality care, while supporting patient empowerment and advocacy."

Orange Coast Medical Center earned accolades as a Best Hospital for Patient Safety, Heart Care, Cancer Care, Bariatric Surgery, Obstetrics, Women's Services, Orthopedics, and Knee and Hip Replacement. Saddleback Medical Center received distinctions as a Best Hospital for Patient Safety, Heart Care, Stroke Care, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Obstetrics, Orthopedics, and Knee and Hip Replacement. Long Beach Medical Center was recognized as a Best Hospital for Heart Care, Stroke Care, and Cancer Care.

The newly released Knee and Hip Replacement Award honors hospitals that demonstrate rigorous standards for surgical outcomes, safety, and patient satisfaction. As more women pursue joint replacement procedures to enhance mobility and quality of life, this award guides patients to hospitals with proven expertise and compassionate care.

The distinction highlights leadership through the MemorialCare Orthopedic & Spine Institute, which provides minimally invasive surgery, advanced rehabilitation technology, and personalized treatment plans. The MemorialCare Orthopedic & Spine Institute sets MemorialCare apart with board-certified surgeons, pre-surgical education, and the latest innovations like Mako technology for knee and hip replacement surgery, and the da Vinci V Surgical System—delivering enhanced precision, improved outcomes, and a less invasive surgical experience.

The Women's Choice Awards evaluate hospitals nationwide using evidence-based criteria, including patient satisfaction scores, clinical performance, and hospital accreditations. Hospitals meeting the highest standards are designated as trusted options for women seeking exceptional care. MemorialCare continues its dedication to advancing women's health through compassionate care, specialized programs, and ongoing innovation. The 2026 Women's Choice Awards affirm MemorialCare's role as a leader in empowering women to make informed decisions for lifelong health and well-being.

MemorialCare is a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system with over 200 care locations, including leading hospitals like Saddleback Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Long Beach Medical Center, and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital. It comprises MemorialCare Medical Group, MemorialCare Independent Physicians, MemorialCare Select Health Plan, outpatient and urgent care centers across South Bay and South Orange County, including subscription-free virtual care services. Since 2020, MemorialCare's "Get Care Now" offers HIPAA-compliant, 24/7 virtual care for urgent and primary needs statewide. MemorialCare's clinical networks include the MemorialCare Orthopedic & Spine Institute, MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute, MemorialCare Cancer Institute, and MemorialCare Research Program. National accolades include Healthgrades America's Top 250 Hospitals and U.S. News & World Report Best Hospital in OBGYN, with regional recognition in the Los Angeles Metro Area and "high performing" in 46 clinical categories.

