Sustainability in Action: MemorialCare Honored with ASHE's 2025 Energy to Care & Sustained Performance Awards Second Year in a Row

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare, a leading health care provider in Southern California, has received the prestigious Energy to Care (E2C) Awards for six of its locations and the Sustained Performance Award for 18 of its locations, for the second year in a row. These awards, presented by the American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE), recognize consistent and repeated achievements in energy management and sustainability in the healthcare industry.

"Healthcare campuses operate around the clock and face unique challenges such as single-use waste and aging infrastructure, making energy efficiency no small feat," said John Somers, vice president, real estate and facilities, MemorialCare Health System. "Yet, we embrace these challenges as opportunities to lead with innovation. We're proud to reduce our carbon footprint and contribute to a healthier planet—because caring for our communities goes beyond patient care. These awards affirm our commitment to sustainability and progress."

In Long Beach, honorees of the Energy to Care Award include three locations associated with MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center's campus: the hospital building itself and two outpatient locations, Buffum Medical Pavilion and Columbia Medical Building. In Orange County, recognition goes to the MemorialCare headquarters office, MemorialCare Medical Foundation in Los Altos, and MemorialCare Cancer Institute at Saddleback Medical Center.

This award highlights MemorialCare's dedication to reducing energy consumption and advancing environmentally responsible practices across its health network, guided by MemorialCare's Climate Health Initiative, developed in partnership with Ecom-Energy, Inc. The recognition reflects the innovative approaches and technologies implemented at these locations, contributing to energy efficiency and reduced operational costs.

In addition, 18 MemorialCare locations have been honored with the Sustained Performance Award, meaning they have maintained Energy to Care Award-winning performance for more than two consecutive years. Additional sites that received Energy to Care Awards this year added to an already large portfolio of high-performing facilities.

The Energy to Care Awards are part of ASHE's initiative to promote best practices in energy management within the health care sector. Organizations are evaluated based on criteria such as energy usage reduction, the adoption of innovative technologies, and their overall impact on sustainability.

MemorialCare remains committed to leading by example—investing in sustainable practices and innovative technologies to reduce our environmental footprint and set new standards for energy efficiency in healthcare.

About MemorialCare

MemorialCare is a not-for-profit, integrated health care delivery system with 225 care locations including leading hospitals—Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach; MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Research Program; MemorialCare Select Health Plan; and numerous outpatient health, imaging, surgery, urgent care, physical therapy, breast health and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties. Accolades include Nation's Best Health Systems and Workplaces, Top 50 U.S. Hospitals and Cardiovascular Hospitals, 10 Largest Children's Hospitals, 100 Best Hospitals - Spine and Prostate Surgeries, Best of Orange County and Long Beach Hospitals and Medical Groups, U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals and "high performing" in 31 clinical categories and Newsweek World's Best Hospitals, Top 100 Hospitals, Best Maternity Hospitals – and more. Visit memorialcare.org.

About ASHE

The American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE) is a national organization dedicated to advancing the field of health care engineering. ASHE supports the development of energy-efficient and sustainable practices within the health care industry through resources, education, and recognition. Visit ashe.org.

SOURCE MemorialCare