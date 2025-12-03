All Metals Fabricating Celebrated for Exceptional Culture in Top Workplaces D-FW 2025

ALLEN, Texas, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- All Metals Fabricating is proud to announce it has been recognized on The Dallas Morning News' Top Workplaces D-FW 2025 list. This year's list drew a record-breaking number of company nominations, and All Metals was one of fewer than 50 organizations in its category to earn a spot, placing it among an elite group of Dallas-Fort Worth businesses.

Top Workplaces honors are based entirely on third-party employee surveys run by the research company Energage, ensuring objectivity in the selection process. The survey includes areas such as company leadership, compensation, training, workplace flexibility, diversity, and more. All Metals employees offered enthusiastic feedback, including:

"I'm working with a company that cares, and with a company that helps run the world!"

"I work with great people and run great equipment. They set us up to succeed in every aspect."

"I am given the freedom to do my best work and lead. I have the support and encouragement I need to succeed and serve others."

"I get to lead and mentor others to be all they can be."

As a manufacturer with so many employees engaged in highly skilled and sometimes demanding work, All Metals stands out among the winners. Caring for people is at the heart of the company's mission, with humility and servant leadership emphasized even at the highest levels of the business.

"Our team is the reason for our success, and we celebrate them at every chance we get," said CEO Lance Thrailkill . "This honor is so meaningful because it comes from them. We always want every team member to feel safe, supported, and informed when they walk through our doors, because we know that's when they can perform at their best."

Winners were celebrated at an invitation-only awards ceremony on November 6, and profiled in a magazine feature in The Dallas Morning News on November 9.

For All Metals, the recognition validates its decades-long commitment to "Caring Radically." Its mission statement notes that "we care for our employees in a radical way, and our employees care radically for our customers and their products." And as the company continues to grow in the years ahead, it intends to keep raising the bar for its people, its customers, and its community.

About All Metals Fabricating

Founded in 1953, All Metals Fabricating provides complete manufacturing solutions through precision sheet metal fabricating, machining, finishing, and more. Based in Allen, TX, the company is passionate about serving customers' needs and dedicated to empowering them to succeed and grow their businesses.

SOURCE All Metals Fabricating