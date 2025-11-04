All Metals Fabricating Strengthens Position as Manufacturing Leader with Addition of Kitamura Supercell-300G

ALLEN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- All Metals Fabricating is proud to announce the addition of a state-of-the-art Kitamura Supercell-300G 5-Axis Horizontal Machining Center to their CNC machining department. This investment significantly expands the company's machining capabilities and lights-out capacity, cementing their status as a leader in precision manufacturing.

All Metals is proud to announce the addition of a Kitamura Supercell-300G 5-Axis Horizontal Machining Center. Post this Supercell-300G 5-Axis Machining Center

All Metals Fabricating is the first shop in Texas to install this cutting-edge model, demonstrating their commitment to innovation and automation. The Supercell-300G is engineered for complex, high-precision components. It features a 20-station automatic pallet changer, ±0.002 mm positioning accuracy for ultra-tight tolerances, and an advanced control system for exceptional repeatability across every part and production run.

"For 70 years, All Metals has been recognized as one of the best sheet metal fabricators in the country," said CEO Lance Thrailkill . "Now, after significant investments in our machining department, we believe we're one of the top machine shops as well. Our capabilities allow us to support more customers' entire manufacturing process under one roof."

The machine's automatic pallet changer boosts All Metals Fabricating's lights-out machining capacity, reducing the cost of complex parts for customers by maximizing efficiency. It is the latest step in the company's long-term goal to become one of the most automated manufacturing facilities in the nation.

"We're proud to be an early adopter of this excellent machine," Thrailkill added. "Kitamura is a deeply respected brand, and their reputation matches All Metals' in their commitment to excellence. We knew it would be a natural pairing. It's exciting to bring a machine of this caliber to Texas manufacturing and to our customers who demand world-class quality."

With this investment, All Metals Fabricating continues to position itself at the forefront of American manufacturing. They offer a seamless, high-precision solution through their dogged pursuit of innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

About All Metals Fabricating

Founded in 1953, All Metals Fabricating provides complete manufacturing solutions through precision sheet metal fabricating, machining, finishing, and more. Based in Allen, TX, the company is passionate about serving customers' needs and dedicated to empowering them to succeed and grow their businesses.

SOURCE All Metals Fabricating