All-New 2022 Civic Hatchback Goes On Sale with Euro-Inspired Design, Enhanced Sporty Driving Character, and an Available Manual Transmission

To meet the needs and desires of young, active buyers, the new Civic Hatchback also features new standard safety technologies and a new sporty and simple interior design with increased versatility, including the largest back seat in Civic Hatchback history . For the first time, Civic Hatchback is built in the U.S. with production at the Honda auto plant in Greensburg, Indiana using domestic and globally-sourced parts.

"This is the most fun-to-drive Civic Hatchback we've ever made," said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "Our 11th-generation Civic Sedan is already a runaway success and now this all-new Civic Hatchback further amplifies the performance of the Civic lineup."

Civic Hatchback is the second in a series of new 11th generation Civic variants that also will include the high-performance Si and Civic Type R models.

2022 Civic Hatchback Pricing & EPA Ratings

Trim Engine MSRP1 MSRP Plus $1,015

Destination Charge2 EPA Mileage Rating3 City/Hwy/Combined LX (CVT) 2.0L $22,900 $23,915 30 / 38 / 33 Sport (6MT) 2.0L $24,100 $25,115 26 / 36 / 29 Sport (CVT) 2.0L $24,100 $25,115 29 / 37 / 32 EX-L (CVT) 1.5 Turbo $26,600 $27,615 31 / 39 / 35 Sport Touring (6MT) 1.5 Turbo $29,400 $30,415 28 / 37 / 31 Sport Touring (CVT) 1.5 Turbo $29,400 $30,415 30 / 37 / 33

More Fun to Drive and Value Packed

Civic Hatchback has grown to represent more than 25 percent of all Civic sales and the all-new 2022 Civic Hatchback expands its appeal with an even sportier driving character, especially when equipped with the available 6-speed manual transmission. Built on the same world-class platform as the all-new critically acclaimed 11th generation Civic Sedan, every 2022 Civic Hatchback benefits from extensive improvements to the body, chassis, powertrain, safety technology and overall performance. It's the most fun-to-drive, refined, comfortable, versatile and value-packed Civic Hatchback ever.

Cutting-edge safety technology is standard on all Civics. All 2022 Civic Hatchbacks include Honda's new next-gen driver and front passenger airbags and an expanded Honda Sensing® suite of driver-assistive and safety technology that adds Traffic Jam Assist and a smoother, more natural feeling to functions like Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and the Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS). A rear seat reminder and rear seatbelt reminder are also new and standard across the lineup.

New for 2022, Civic Hatchback LX ($22,900 MSRP) comes standard with a smooth and responsive naturally-aspirated 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine that produces 158-horsepower (@ 6,500 rpm, SAE net) paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Civic LX also features an easy-to-use 7-inch color touchscreen with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, push-button start, partial digital instrumentation, LED headlights, and a 60/40 split fold-down rear seat. Cargo space is an expansive 24.5 cu.-ft.

Civic Hatchback Sport ($24,100 MSRP) brings additional styling flair and its naturally-aspirated 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine can be paired with an available slick-shifting 6-speed manual transmission. A new Sport driving mode is standard with the CVT. Gloss Berlina Black 18-inch wheels are standard along with low-profile 235/40R-18 tires, black exterior accents and a chrome exhaust finisher. Sport's interior upgrades include an 8-speaker audio system, Sport-specific seating surfaces, leather-wrapped shift knob and steering wheel, paddle shifters (CVT only) and sport pedals.

Civic Hatchback EX-L ($26,600 MSRP) includes a more powerful and refined 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and a CVT that's been retuned for improved response and drivability. Now with exhaust-side VTEC®, the engine produces 180-horsepower (@ 6,000 rpm, SAE net) and 177 lb.-ft. of torque (@ 1,700 to 4,500 rpm, SAE net) on regular unleaded gas. Blind-spot information (BSI), leather upholstery, an 8-way power driver's seat, heated front seats, heated outside mirrors, a one-touch power sliding moonroof, and dual-zone automatic climate control are all standard on EX-L.

Packed with additional features, the $29,400 (MSRP) Civic Hatchback Sport Touring sits atop the lineup. It comes standard with the 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and CVT, and for those seeking maximum driver engagement, the 6-speed manual transmission is available. LED fog lights and machine-finished 18-inch alloy wheels are standard along with front and rear parking sensors, Low Speed Braking Control, and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA).

Inside, Sport Touring features a Bose premium audio system, with a new 9-inch color touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration. An all-digital and customizable 10.2-inch instrument display is standard, along with dual rear 2.5-amp USB charging points, 4-way power passenger seat and leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Complete details on the all-new 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback, including a full list of specs and features, are available on the Civic Hatchback pages on HondaNews.com.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the latest data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid, Insight hybrid-electric sedan, and the Clarity Fuel Cell and Clarity Plug-In Hybrid.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 38 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2020, more than 95 percent of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

