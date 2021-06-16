All-New 2022 Civic Sedan Arrives at Honda Dealerships Today, Raising Compact Sedan Game

"As America's best-selling compact car since 1973, Civic has long set the standard for its class and this new Civic raises the bar in every conceivable way – design, performance, safety and technology," said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "Best of all, this is the most fun-to-drive Civic sedan we've ever made."

Civic Sedan is the first in a series of new 11th-generation Civic variants that will include Hatchback, and high-performance Si and Type-R models.

2022 Civic Sedan Pricing & EPA Ratings

Trim Engine MSRP1 MSRP Plus $995

Destination Charge2 EPA Mileage Rating3 City/Hwy/Combined LX 2.0L $21,700 $22,695 31 / 40 / 35 Sport 2.0L $23,100 $24,095 30 / 37 / 33 EX 1.5 Turbo $24,700 $25,695 33 / 42 / 36 Touring 1.5 Turbo $28,300 $29,295 31 / 38 / 34

Exceptional Value

Every 2022 Civic Sedan benefits from extensive improvements to the body, chassis and powertrain, safety technology, interior and exterior design quality, and overall driving refinement. In addition, all 2022 Civics come standard with an expanded Honda Sensing® suite of driver-assistive and safety technology that adds Traffic Jam Assist and a smoother, more natural feeling to functions, such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and the Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS). A rear seat reminder and rear seatbelt reminder are also new and standard across the lineup.

Civic LX ($21,700) comes with a naturally-aspirated 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The combination is smooth and responsive, and with 158-horsepower (@ 6,500 rpm, SAE net), it offers the highest standard power output in its class while also netting a 2-mpg (combined) EPA fuel economy rating increase. Also standard is an easy-to-use 7-inch color touchscreen with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, push-button start, partial digital instrumentation and LED headlights.

Civic Sport ($23,100) enhances the LX improvements with its own styling flair featuring bespoke 18-inch wheels with low-profile tires, black exterior accents, and a chrome exhaust finisher. Inside, an upgraded 8-speaker audio system, Sport-specific seating surfaces, leather-wrapped shift knob and steering wheel, paddle shifters, sport pedals, and a new Sport driving mode are standard.

Civic EX ($24,700) includes a more powerful and refined 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and a CVT that's been retuned for improved response. Now with exhaust-side VTEC®, the engine produces 180 hp (@ 6,000, rpm SAE net), an increase of 6 hp over last year, and 177 lb.-ft. of torque (@ 1,700 to 4,500 rpm, SAE net), a gain of 15 lb.-ft. Blind-spot information, a one-touch power sliding moonroof, heated seats and outside mirrors, and dual-zone automatic climate control are all standard.

At $28,300, the 2022 Civic Touring sits atop the lineup featuring leather seats, power front seats, Sirius XM radio, satellite-based navigation system and more. Even though pricing remains the same as last year, Touring receives a host of new or revised features, including a new, larger 9-inch color touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, a Civic-first Bose premium sound system, a new 10.2-inch all-digital and customizable instrument display, front and rear parking sensors, Sport driving mode, wireless smartphone charging and LED fog lights. Touring also adds Civic's first implementation of low-speed braking control.

Complete details on the all-new 2022 Honda Civic Sedan, including a full list of specs and features, are available upon embargo lift on the Civic Sedan pages on Hondanews.com.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO 2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the latest data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid, Insight hybrid-electric sedan, and the Clarity Fuel Cell and Clarity Plug-In Hybrid.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for over 38 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2020, more than 95 percent of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

For More Information

Additional media information including detailed pricing features and high-resolution photography of all current Honda models is available at hondanews.com. Consumer information is available at automobiles.honda.com. To join the Honda community on Facebook, visit facebook.com / honda.

1 Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) excluding tax, license, registration, $995 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary.

2 MSRP plus $995 destination charge, excluding tax, license, registration and options. Dealer prices may vary.

3 Based on 2022 EPA mileage ratings; Use for comparison purposes only; your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, and other factors.

