All-New 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Teased Ahead of Global Debut During Civic Tour "Remix" Concert

Continuing the excitement around the fan-favorite Honda Civic Tour, the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback will make its world debut during the Civic Tour "Remix" virtual concert on Wed., June 23, at 6 p.m. PDT on the Honda Stage YouTube channel: youtube.com/HondaStage.

Fans can tune in to the 2021 Civic Tour "Remix" featuring a performance by OVO Sound Recording artists and burgeoning pop duo, Majid Jordan, who will collaborate with Civic Tour headliner H.E.R. on a remix of her April 28 Civic Tour virtual concert. View the Civic Tour Remix announcement video here.

More information on the 2022 Civic Hatchback, plus photography and video, will be released on June 23.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO 2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the latest data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid, Insight hybrid-electric sedan, and the Clarity Fuel Cell and Clarity Plug-In Hybrid.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for over 38 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2020, more than 95 percent of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

For More Information

Additional media information including detailed pricing features and high-resolution photography of all current Honda models is available at hondanews.com. Consumer information is available at automobiles.honda.com. To join the Honda community on Facebook, visit facebook.com/honda.

