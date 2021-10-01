All-New 2022 Outlander Sets Records As Mitsubishi Motors North America Announces Third-Quarter 2021 Sales

Over the quarter, MMNA's focus was on ensuring retail sales and dealer stock to meet customer expectations. Reduced fleet deliveries of all models across the quarter were also impacted by the global microchip shortage.

With one of the freshest line-ups in the industry seeing every vehicle in the showroom redesigned or all-new in the past 18 months, MMNA's dealer partners are reporting record showroom traffic. Since launch, the all-new 2022 Outlander and refreshed 2022 Eclipse Cross have broken retail and combined sales records on a monthly and quarterly basis, despite the inventory shortfall, and both vehicles have seen market-share increase.

News and Notes

Total sales of the all-new Outlander continue to gain momentum, increasing more than 60% over Q2, the previous quarter.

Mirage sales continue to perform strongly, proving there is still consumer interest in small cars, up 30% year-to-date versus the same period last year.

Outlander PHEV also performed well, up more than 4% year-to-date versus 2020.

The all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander was recently named an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2021 Initial Quality study, ranking third overall and tied with Lexus.

Earlier this year, MMNA ranked third among mass-market brands in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Customer Service Index Study.

MMNA is partnering with military veterans nonprofit Record the Journey for the third consecutive year to contest the Rebelle Rally, entering an all-new 2022 Outlander in the event. The vehicle features a special tribute livery paying homage Mitsubishi's 2001 Dakar Rally victory, when Jutta Kleinschmidt became the first – and still only – woman ever to win the world-famous off-road race overall.

became the first – and still only – woman ever to win the world-famous off-road race overall. MMNA recently unveiled ClickShop℠, a 24-hour digital showroom hosted on mitsubishicars.com. Customers now have a shopping experience customized to their needs, interests and budget, designed to make the car-buying experience fast, fair and fun. With ClickShop, buying a new Mitsubishi is now as simple as "click, click, car."



Q3 YTD

2021 2020 2021 2020 Mirage 4867 5839 18589 14292 Outlander Sport 4739 7719 28722 24504 Outlander 10602 7923 21277 23467 Outlander PHEV 1008 947 1647 1579 Eclipse Cross 2583 2429 6941 8775 TOTALS 23799 24857 77176 72617

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2021 Initial Quality study, ranking third overall and tied with Lexus. In its Environmental Targets 2030, MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has set a goal of a 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030 through leveraging EVs — with PHEVs as the centerpiece — to help create a sustainable society.

With headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, and corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Florida and Virginia, MMNA directly and indirectly employs more than 8,000 people across the United States.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at 615-257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

