All-New 2023 Honda Civic Type R - the Ultimate Hot Hatch - Arriving at Dealers

315-horsepower Civic Type R is the most powerful Honda production vehicle ever sold in the U.S.

Civic Type R continues to offer exceptional high-performance value with starting MSRP at $42,895

Civic Type R capstones Honda's epic 11th-generation Civic lineup

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new 2023 Civic Type R – the most powerful and highest-performing Honda production vehicle ever sold in America – begins arriving at Honda dealers nationwide tomorrow with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)1 of $42,895.

"The all-new 2023 Civic Type R embodies Honda's challenging spirit, leveraging our deep roots in competition with racetrack proven engineering to deliver thrilling performance both on the road and on the racetrack," said Mamadou Diallo, vice president of sales at American Honda. "It's the perfect capstone to our 11th-generation Civic lineup, the sportiest, most fun-to-drive Civic in our history."

2023 Civic Type R Pricing and EPA Fuel Economy Ratings

Trim MSRP1 MSRP1 Including $1,095

Destination Charge EPA MPG Rating2

(city/highway/combined) Civic Type R $42,895 $43,990 22 / 28 / 24

Additional information and visual assets are available in the Civic Type R pages on Hondanews.com.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun, and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO 2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2021 Automotive Trends Report. The award-winning Honda lineup includes the Civic and Accord, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup, and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid, and in the future, Civic Hybrid. The Prologue SUV, Honda's first volume battery-electric vehicle, will join the lineup in 2024.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 40 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2021, more than 95% of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, with nearly two-thirds made in America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

More information about Honda is available in the Digital Fact Book.

1 MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) excluding tax, license, registration, $1,095 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary.

2 2023 EPA fuel-economy ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.

