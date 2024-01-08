All-new 2025 INFINITI QX80 to feature premium Klipsch® Reference Premiere Audio System, powered by Panasonic

Panasonic Automotive and Klipsch create a high-performing, powerful audio system for the next INFINITI flagship

All-new 2025 INFINITI QX80 to feature segment exclusive Klipsch Reference Premiere Audio System.

This is first of many innovative, refined technologies for QX80, which will debut Spring 2024.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America and INFINITI announce the integration of a segment-exclusive Klipsch® Reference Premiere Audio System on the all-new 2025 QX80.

The QX Monograph concept vehicle, previewing the exterior of the all-new 2025 QX80, is featured at Panasonic's booth at CES 2024, located at #17609 Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center. The all-new 2025 QX80 is set to debut later this spring, and the first listening opportunities in the production vehicle will be scheduled later in 2024.

The Klipsch Reference Premiere Audio System delivers accurate, authentic, audiophile-quality performance throughout the cabin driven by 24 specifically designed speakers, including titanium tweeters, a high-performance 8-inch TriPower™ subwoofer, HIGHLINE® roof mounted speakers, and Panasonic's proprietary DJX® 3D surround sound processing.

"The all-new QX80 drives us toward our New Dawn and signals a bold direction for INFINITI," said Craig Keeys, group vice president, INFINITI Americas. "The Klipsch Reference Premiere Audio System is the first of many new features to be revealed for our flagship SUV, in which we will elevate the ownership experience – underscoring INFINITI's commitment to design, quality and performance."

"Klipsch is an aspirational brand in the consumer market and this new project for the all-new INFINITI QX80 is a natural fit," said Paul Jacobs, president and CEO, Klipsch Premium Audio Group. "Collaborating with Panasonic Automotive and INFINITI has brought out the best of our combined capabilities to create a new level of audio performance in the luxury vehicle segment."

Drawing upon decades of audio electronics expertise and as a global leader in audio innovation, Panasonic continues to push the boundaries of audio engineering, with custom, integrated solutions for its OEM partners.

"Panasonic and Klipsch teams have been working together for several years, exploring the possibilities to elevate the performance levels for automotive audio. The Klipsch Reference Premiere System in the QX80 represents our collective passion to deliver a refined, high performance, powerful audio experience at the pinnacle of the INFINITI product lineup," said Tom Dunn, director, Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America.

Features for the segment exclusive Klipsch Reference Premiere Audio System include:

1-inch titanium tweeters provide extended high frequency response, enhanced clarity and transparency through a design inspired by the revered audiophile-quality Klipsch Reference Premiere consumer product line

Headrest speakers for the driver and front passenger enable a variety of new audio features

High-power, high-excursion, 6x9-inch mid-bass drivers located in the front doors deliver stunning dynamics

High-performance, full-range HIGHLINE speakers mounted in the headliner work together with Panasonic's proprietary DJX 3D Surround algorithm to create an immersive sound experience throughout the cabin, placing the listeners in the center of the performance without compromising fidelity or accuracy

8-inch TriPower™ subwoofer with high excursion design provides ultra-low frequency extension;

The system is powered by a 24-channel amplifier with 1GHz digital signal processor maximizing both power and control

Unique user interface elements express the new direction for INFINITI and convey the audiophile-level performance and immersive attributes of the Klipsch Reference Premiere Audio System

About Klipsch Audio

In 1946 Paul W. Klipsch, inventor, acoustics pioneer and maverick, founded Klipsch Audio with the sole purpose of bringing the power, detail and emotion of the live music experience into his living room. Through the use of highly efficient speaker designs, handcrafted cabinetry and a thirst for real engineering breakthroughs – Klipsch, the great American loudspeaker company, was born in Hope, AR. Today, our diverse range of quality audio products includes speakers and headphones for almost any consumer and professional application – including cinema, whole-house, wireless, home theater and portable offerings. Honoring our founder's legacy, Klipsch continues to be the legendary high-performance brand of choice for audiophiles and aficionados around the world. We are the Keepers of the Sound®.

"Klipsch® is a trademark of Klipsch Group, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Klipsch Group, Inc. is a VOXX International Company (NASDAQ: VOXX).

About Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America

Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America is a division company of Panasonic Corporation of North America and is a leading global supplier of automotive infotainment and connectivity system solutions. Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America acts as the North American affiliate of Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd., which coordinates global automotive. Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, with sales, marketing and engineering operations in Farmington Hills, Mich. For more information on Panasonic Automotive, please visit: http://us.panasonic.com/automotive.

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, with operations around the world including regional offices based in the Americas, China and INFINITI International Markets in Dubai. INFINITI premium automobiles are assembled in manufacturing facilities in Japan, North America and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi (near Yokohama), London, San Diego and Beijing.

More information about INFINITI and its industry-leading technologies can be found at www.INFINITIUSA.com. You can also follow INFINITI on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), and see all of our latest videos on YouTube.

