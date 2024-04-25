AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

All-new 2025 Ram 1500 RHO Offers Best Value, Fortifies Industry’s Leading Light Duty Lineup

2025 Ram 1500 RHO offers heightened off-road capability and performance with an aggressive appearance

All-new 2025 Ram 1500 RHO expands and reinforces North America's leading off-road truck lineup

leading off-road truck lineup Ram 1500 RHO offers the best value with more horsepower per dollar ( $129.60 per HP) than any other off-road truck

per HP) than any other off-road truck As part of Ram's Core/Electric/Sport approach, Ram 1500 RHO expands the Sport lineup that already consists of Ram 1500 Warlock, Rebel, Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel and Power Wagon

New 2025 Ram 1500 RHO offers all-new, more powerful and more efficient 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output (H/O) Straight-Six Turbo (SST) engine:

Rated at 540 horsepower, 521 lb.-ft. of torque



0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds; 0-100 mph in 11.7 seconds



Quarter mile in 13.1 seconds at 105 mph



Top speed of 118 mph

Unique, robust, long-travel suspension system with adaptive damping, inspired by desert off-road racers, incorporates high-strength forged aluminum front upper and lower control arms with special attention to caster and camber angles during suspension cycling

Best-in-class interior with over 50 inches of combined available digital display screens, including class-exclusive 10.25-inch front passenger screen and dual wireless charging pads

Ram 1500 RHO draws on decades of experience developing high-performance trucks, starting with the 1964 Dodge Custom Sport Special, 1978 Li'l Red Express, 2004 SRT-10 and 2021 TRX

Ram 1500 RHO joins the lineup in Q3 2024 - starting at $69,995 - as the latest example in a long line of performance truck leadership

The all-new 2025 Ram 1500 RHO makes its debut today and once again cements Ram Truck as North America's off-road truck leader. As the latest example in a long line of performance truck leadership, the Ram 1500 RHO offers the best value with more horsepower per dollar ($129.60) than any other off-road offering.

"The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO is the latest result of a relentless pursuit to engineer, design and deliver a truck that charges into the segment head down and horn up," said Tim Kuniskis, Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. "All that we've learned from developing every truck in Ram's legendary lineup has led us to the most capable light-duty pick-up truck, offering the best value with more horsepower per dollar than any other off-road truck."

The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO is powered by the all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output (H/O) Straight-Six Turbo (SST) engine from the Stellantis Hurricane Twin-turbo family. The 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output engine is rated at 540 horsepower and 521 lb.-ft. of torque, delivering enhanced fuel economy and fewer emissions while generating more horsepower and torque than other naturally aspirated V-8 and boosted six-cylinder engines in the light-duty segment.

Capability includes a maximum towing capacity of 8,380 pounds, a maximum payload of 1,520 pounds and up to 32 inches of water fording.

As part of Ram's Core/Electric/Sport approach, Ram 1500 RHO expands the Sport light-duty lineup that already consists of Warlock and Rebel.

Built in Sterling Heights, Michigan, the 2025 Ram 1500 RHO is scheduled to arrive in dealerships in the third quarter of 2024 and starts at $69,995, not including $1,995 destination. Orders for the 2025 Ram 1500 RHO are open now.

Uncompromising off-road performance, power and relentless capability

The all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane H/O SST engine is the most powerful six cylinder in the segment. An eight-speed automatic transmission delivers quick, crisp gear changes during both normal and performance driving conditions.

This new powertrain is 150 lbs. lighter than the previous performance model and features a more balanced weight distribution. The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO benefits from this with enhances agility and faster reflexes.

A high-flow air induction system features a hood duct that drains water and filters out debris from reaching the engine and helps the truck breathe only clean, cool air. A high-capacity radial air filter is housed in an open-top air box that allows easy access for a quick field-clean.

RHO features a new exhaust system that is different than the rest of the Ram 1500 lineup. This exhaust system incorporates a Sport Tune low-restriction system with true dual pipes running from the front to the back of the truck.

The Ram 1500 RHO is equipped with a BorgWarner 48-13 full-time active transfer case that enables passage through any off-road obstruction or weather condition. This modified transfer case features upgraded internals for improved strength and durability. Ram 1500 RHO features a low range of 2.64:1 for rock crawling and can be flat-towed while in neutral.

An independent front suspension system with active performance damping uses high-strength aluminum to maintain overall strength and durability. The independent front suspension system includes unique front upper and lower control arms made of forged aluminum with special attention paid to the caster and camber angles during suspension cycling. The longer, substantially sized front upper and lower control arms are designed with a focus on additional wheel travel and axle track width. This suspension system features retuned spring rates, jounce bumper and damping control to provide enhanced performance and endurance.

Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive performance shocks use precision-machined, single-piece construction comprised of rigid aluminum to reduce and dissipate heat and continuously adjust damping forces for optimal body control and terrain isolation. The adaptive performance shocks feature robust corrosion protection, with a durable finish and directional-machined cooling fins aligned with airflow for more effective cooling.

Dual Electronic Proportional Valves continuously adjust damping forces for precise, independent control of compression and rebound damping. A nitrogen-charged remote reservoir uses a hot-formed, zero-leak tube closure to ensure maximum durability during extreme on- and off-road events.

A pressure-activated Triple Rod seal has been field-tested for long-lasting durability against contamination and leaks. Ram 1500 RHO uses stainless-steel braided high-pressure hose to combat corrosion and abrasion while being able to resist up to 5,800 PSI. A high-strength, lightweight rock shield defends the piston rod against incoming rubble with a custom molded escape path for debris.

The Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive performance shocks have been tuned to demonstrate optimum balance between on-road handling and class-leading off-road capability. Ride comfort, body roll control and handling are significantly improved with the proprietary Ram Active Terrain Dynamics suspension management system, new shock tuning, hard points and body mount strategy.

In addition to an enhanced urethane jounce bumper, the internals of the Bilstein adaptive performance shock feature an internal three-stage progressive hydraulic Jounce Control (Jounce Cut-off) to provide bottom-out control during the most extreme compression events. All drive modes can reach peak compression damping for the most extreme events.

A Dana 60 rear axle with full floating axle shafts is standard equipment and handles the rear electronic locking differential and 35-inch tires. The Dana 60 rear axle uses an axle hop damper that enables improved traction and axle control on rough surfaces. A rear axle center section provides balanced performance and a locking differential for increased off-road performance.

The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO features a rear suspension system that is innovative, durable and unique. The greater wheel travel offered by RHO is managed without reducing cargo area in the bed. Adaptive damping and a five-link coil system create comfortable ride characteristics no matter the road surface. The frame's hard points differ when compared to a standard-issue Ram 1500 allowing for rear axle travel of up to 14 inches. The Ram 1500 RHO offers more than 40% additional rear wheel travel when compared to the rest of the Ram 1500 lineup.

The Ram 1500 RHO boasts a ground clearance of 11.8 inches due in part to a 2-inch ride height increase when compared with the rest of the 1500 lineup, along with 35-inch tires. This combination enables RHO to clear surface obstacles easily and at high speeds.

Chiseled form meets elevated function

The new 2025 Ram 1500 RHO separates itself from the rest of the light-duty lineup with an aggressive stance and an hourglass body design. Composite flares are stretched over 35-inch tires and 18-inch available bead lock wheels for heightened capability straight from the factory. Ram 1500 RHO is eight inches wider than anything else offered in the light-duty lineup and the composite fender flares accommodate a six-inch increase in track width. Ram 1500 RHO features box outers made of steel and are wider than that of a traditional Ram 1500. Premium LED taillamps are standard on RHO and the bezels allow for the Blind-spot Monitoring function to see around the extended box outers.

A unique R-A-M badge, front grille, hood, skid plates and steel bumpers help RHO meet heightened performance objectives. The R-A-M badge is bigger when compared to the rest of the Ram 1500 lineup and features a flow-through design that assists with airflow. All-black premium LED headlamps, including twin bi-functional projector headlamps, are standard. LED clearance marker lights flank the front bumper are also integrated in the hood scoop. A distinctive animated lighting signature activates when approaching/departing the truck and when the remote start feature is engaged.

RHO customers can choose an optional full-length rock rail for added body/sill protection or traditional off-road powder-coated aluminum running boards. Optional body-side and hood graphics are available as a pair or separately.

Since the rear of the truck is what most people will see if they're not sitting in the RHO, the design team positioned a large R-A-M badge, like what is seen on Rebel, across the tailgate. Center identification marker lights, like what is seen on Ram heavy-duty models, are tucked between the tailgate and rear bumper. Oversized tow hooks, found at the front and rear of the truck, and integrated 5-inch dual exhaust ports drive the functional performance objective home.

Performance-inspired interior features a host of leading-edge technology

The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO combines new features, technology and authentic premium materials with performance, class-leading quality, comfort and durability. The interior design team chose premium textures, colors and material, including available hand-wrapped instrument panels for unexpected luxury throughout. Taking the attention to detail one step further, Ram 1500 RHO features a custom center console badge with vehicle-specific VIN and an "RHO" badge on the passenger's side instrument panel.

The Ram 1500 RHO features premium 12-way power leather front seats including memory settings, a new massage function and embroidered logos. Heated and ventilated premium Natura Plus leather with perforated suede accents cover the front bucket and rear bench seats. The RHO and RHO Level 1 Equipment Groups come standard with medium Greystone stitching and Graphite Metallic accents. The RHO Level 1 Equipment Group offers standard carbon-fiber accents and available red accent package, including seat striping, accent stitching, perforated leather and speaker grille accents.

A console-mounted performance floor shifter, which includes a cast metal main grip wrapped with semi-perforated leather, lends itself to spirited performance driving that RHO offers, while maximizing storage. Aluminum paddle shifters stretch above and below the steering wheel spokes, allowing the driver to choose the proper gear with their fingertips.

The Drive Mode selector has been integrated into the dashboard above the transfer case switches and offers different modes of operation: Auto, Tow, Mud/Sand, Rock, Snow, Sport, Baja, Custom, as well as a Valet mode. A Launch Control button is easily within reach of the driver, sitting to the right of the transfer case switches, and is standard on RHO. Each drive mode offers a unique screen that splashes across the 12.3-inch digital display to highlight which mode has been selected.

Designed to be the most technologically advanced pickup ever, the new 2025 Ram 1500 RHO is loaded with an array of innovative features combined with the fifth generation Uconnect system offering convenience and connected services, keeping Ram customers engaged and informed all while keeping their eyes on the road or desert path ahead.

A best-in-class interior with leading-edge technology features over 50-inches of combined available digital display screens. Some additional and notable leading-edge technology features include:

Largest reconfigurable touchscreen in its class with a 14.5-inch touchscreen display, which is the interior's nucleus and uses split-screen capability for dual application operation. Atlantis electrical architecture enhances Uconnect 5 with operating speeds that are five times faster than the previous generation with more memory give and lightning-quick response to touchscreen input in as little as .05 seconds.

Class-exclusive 10.25-inch passenger screen, only visible to the front passenger with dynamic touchscreen control, offers three major functions: co-pilot (navigation, device management), entertainment (via HDMI) and the ability to view the exterior vehicle cameras. The front passenger screen features an HDMI plug, which lets occupants connect their phone or tablet, turning the touchscreen into a mirrored extension of their device, allowing internet searches, music and app use to project through the Uconnect 5 system and is the only truck available with this feature.

A 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster shows nearly two dozen different menus, including driver-assist technologies such as adaptive cruise control, active driving assist, digital tachometer, drowsy driver detection and speed limit traffic signs display.

The 2025 Ram 1500 features a full-color Head Up Display (HUD) that is configurable up to 10 inches and features several different content areas at once, including a digital tachometer, Lane Departure, Lane Keep Assist, adaptive cruise control, turn-by-turn navigation, current speed, current gear and speed limit. All HUD settings can be personalized and saved within the driver profiles.

Hands-free Driving Assist, the company's name for Level 2+ (L2+) automated driving capability, offers hands-off driving and lane centering on approved roadways for even greater driving convenience. The system will predictively slow the vehicle down in tight curves, automatically resume control after driver override and verify that the driver is paying attention to the road.

Available class-exclusive dual wireless phone charging enhances functionality for front passengers and connectivity ports that are sculpted for quick recognition.

New, RHO-only multifunction switch bank and the optional Trailer Reverse Steer Control sit below the touchscreen, giving physical control of specific features. Redundant HVAC controls are located on both sides of the display.

An audiophile-quality audio system is offered to immerse passengers in the ultimate sound experience, including a class-exclusive 900-watt premium Harman Kardon audio system with 19 speakers and 10-inch subwoofer.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks - the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster - the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmark for:

Best-in-class standard horsepower

Segment-first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Most luxurious: Ram 1500 Tungsten with real metal and leather elements and a new 14.5-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with a double wishbone front suspension and five-link solid rear axle with available, segment-exclusive, active-level, four-corner air suspension

Best-in-class available rear leg room

The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

The latest J.D. Power APEAL study, which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles, named the 2023 Ram 1500 as the best full-size light-duty pickup.

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

