All-New 2025 RE/MAX R4 Convention Returns with Bold Experiences, Unmatched Energy and Dynamic Speakers

The brand's biggest event of the year begins February 24, 2025, in Las Vegas for its global network of real estate professionals

DENVER, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown is on for the all-new RE/MAX® R4, the brand's annual global convention, slated for February 24-27, 2025, at the vibrant Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. This year's event promises a reimagined experience, featuring a revamped format, a robust lineup of speakers, and dynamic educational sessions that are as fresh and bold as the RE/MAX network itself. Thousands of RE/MAX affiliates from around the globe will gather for an unforgettable experience.

R4® 2025 is designed to inspire and empower the world's most productive1 real estate agents. With immersive experiences and innovative education tracks, the convention enables every attendee to come away with valuable insights and renewed purpose to take charge of creating your ideal 2025.

Highlights include:

Dynamic Speakers: World-class speakers will share insights and strategies to fuel growth and success. The lineup includes:

Dave Liniger , Chairman of the Board & Co-Founder, RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

, Chairman of the Board & Co-Founder, RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Erik Carlson , CEO, RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

, CEO, RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Brian Buffini , Chairman & Founder, Buffini & Company

, Chairman & Founder, Buffini & Company Marc Randolph , Netflix Co-Founder and Bestselling Author

, Netflix Co-Founder and Bestselling Author Carey Lohrenz , Speaker, Aviator

, Speaker, Aviator Zack Kass , Former Head of GTM at OpenAI

, Former Head of GTM at OpenAI Jon Acuff , NYT Bestselling Author

, NYT Bestselling Author Ron Tite , Bestselling Author and Brand/Creative Expert

Trending Industry Topics: Coordinated education tracks will streamline audiences and focus on today's hot topics including AI, integrated technology systems, lead generation sources, business growth strategies, niche business sectors and much more.

Neighborhood-Inspired MarketPlace: This year's RE/MAX Approved Supplier MarketPlace will have the ambiance of a lively neighborhood, showcasing approved suppliers and serving as the perfect backdrop for the Welcome Reception, a bustling bash that kicks off the event in style.

Top-Tier Entertainment: The closing night will feature a show-stopping performance from a Grammy Award-nominated American pop rock band, guaranteeing an unforgettable finale.

Networking with the Best in the Business: R4 2025 is all about connecting. With ample time for networking, exchanging referrals, and celebrating achievements, attendees have rich opportunities to connect with other members of the global RE/MAX network. The event includes the highly anticipated Best of RE/MAX Awards Dinner, recognizing the incredible accomplishments of agents and teams worldwide, as well as the Global Referral Exchange and Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Auction & Ice Cream Social.

"The 2025 R4 convention will inspire, energize and set the tone for a remarkable year. It truly is a game-changer that features some exciting enhancements for attendees," said Abby Lee, RE/MAX Holdings Executive Vice President, Marketing, Communications and Events. "And, as always, R4 is a celebration of and for RE/MAX agents, who are the heart of the network."

Whether agents are attending for the first time or are returning for the umpteenth time, R4 2025 promises to highlight the excellence, collaboration and productive spirit that makes RE/MAX agents the best in the business.

Registration for the 2025 RE/MAX R4 convention is open to RE/MAX affiliates and their guests. RE/MAX affiliates can find more information on registration here. Agents outside the RE/MAX network who are interested in attending can contact a local RE/MAX Broker/Owner by visiting remax.com.

1 As measured by residential transaction sides.

