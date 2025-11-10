REMAX Canada Strengthens Commercial Division with Appointment of Damon Conrad as Vice President

Seasoned leader to drive innovation and expansion in Canada's commercial real estate sector

DENVER, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REMAX®, the #1 name in real estate*, today announced the appointment of Damon Conrad as Vice President of Commercial for REMAX Canada. Conrad joins REMAX from Royal LePage Commercial, where he served as Vice President and General Manager, and brings more than 20 years of experience in commercial real estate, including with Cushman & Wakefield, Second Cup Coffee Co. and other prominent organizations.

Based in Toronto, Conrad will lead REMAX Canada's commercial operations, driving innovation and expansion across the country. The REMAX brand worldwide currently boasts more than 15,000 commercial brokers across 580+ offices and divisions with a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Conrad's expertise in strategic growth will be instrumental in advancing the REMAX brand's position as a market leader in Canada's dynamic real estate landscape.

"We're thrilled to welcome Damon to REMAX Canada," said Don Kottick, President of REMAX Canada. "His proven track record in building national platforms, expanding agent networks and delivering strategic leadership across top-tier brands makes him an exceptional addition to our team. Damon's vision and experience will be instrumental in elevating our commercial offering and supporting our affiliates as REMAX modernizes and maintains its position of No. 1 market share in Canada."

REMAX Canada is enhancing its commercial platform with a renewed focus on national growth. This strategic appointment reflects the brand's commitment to investing in leadership that understands the complexities of retail, industrial and investment markets – while also modernizing its technology and branding, including the refreshed REMAX Commercial logo. The updated design signals momentum and reinforces the brand's core values of professionalism, innovation and results.

"What drew me to REMAX Canada was the undeniable momentum and vision driving the brand forward," said Conrad. "From embracing AI to refreshing its identity, there's a real sense of innovation and energy here. Don Kottick's leadership has been a huge inspiration – his passion and persistence made it clear this was the right move. I'm excited to build on that momentum and help elevate REMAX Canada's commercial offering to new heights."

Damon's industry contributions have been recognized with the NAIOP Real Estate Excellence Award for Office Lease of the Year in the Greater Toronto Area, and he was named to the Top 100 Most Influential Voices in Canadian Real Estate by BuzzMedia.

* Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness

About the REMAX Canada Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 145,000 agents in nearly 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. REMAX Canada refers to REMAX Canada, Inc. and RE/MAX Promotions, Inc., each of which are affiliates of RE/MAX, LLC. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than REMAX, as measured by residential transaction sides.

REMAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. REMAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about REMAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit remax.ca. For the latest news from REMAX Canada, please visit blog.remax.ca.

