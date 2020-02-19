All-New Honda LogR™ Datalogging App Helps Type R Drivers Improve Their Skills with Exclusive In-Depth Driving Data

Drivers interact with Honda LogR™ through three main functions: A Performance Monitor provides vehicle information to the driver on the Display Audio screen, while Log Mode records lap times on the track. Finally, the Auto Score function encourages smooth driving by monitoring braking, acceleration and steering, and generating a "driving smoothness" score using proprietary algorithms developed by Honda with the help of professional Honda drivers.

While driving, all interaction with Honda LogR™ is through the vehicle's Display Audio screen. Both Log Mode and Auto Score also offer more in-depth analysis when the phone is unplugged from the vehicle, including previous drives, performance traces and replays using GPS mapping and detailed vehicle information.

Unlike third-party datalogging apps, LogR™ features exclusive access to the Type R's onboard computer, delivering more in-depth detail on the vehicle's performance than aftermarket systems that's only available through the vehicle's factory onboard computer.

The new LogR™ app is designed to work exclusively with the 2020 Type R, for both iPhone® and Android™ users. The app is expected to be available for download sometime this spring.

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In the first half of 2019, nearly 90 percent of all Honda brand vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, while nearly two-thirds were manufactured in the U.S., using domestic and globally sourced parts.

Additional media information including detailed pricing features and high-resolution photography of all 2020 Honda models is available at hondanews.com.

