All-new iOS App, Tap-To-Call, Released to Help Seniors Make Phone Calls Easier

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. (PSPINC) launches Tap-To-Call, a new app designed to make it easier to make calls. Tap-To-Call is an iOS app that allows users to add, edit, and/or remove contacts easily and make calls with a tap of a button for a one-time low price of $0.99. With a simplified interface, users can make phone calls in fewer clicks without any over-complicated displays or distractions.

Designed for the elderly and less tech-savvy users, all they need to do after adding their contacts is open the app, click the contact's name, and press call.

For more information, please contact Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. at 1-800-232-3989 or by email at [email protected].

Source: https://www.pspinc.com/tap-to-call

About Pacific Software Publishing, Inc.

Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. provides domain, web, and email hosting to more than 40,000 companies of all sizes around the world. They design and develop their own software and are committed to helping businesses of all sizes grow and thrive online.

Contact:

Ken Uchikura | Founder / CEO

Pacific Software Publishing, Inc.

425-957-0808

[email protected]

